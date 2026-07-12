Chairman Arrington Statement on the Passing of Senate Budget Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham

July 12, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) released the following statement on the passing of Senate Budget Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and Senate Budget Chairman, Lindsey Graham.

"Lindsey was a patriot, a fearless leader, and a tireless champion for our men and women in uniform. His big Southern personality, infectious sense of humor, and steadfast commitment to our nation made him a treasured friend and an exceptional public servant.

"His leadership was instrumental in delivering President Trump’s historic One Big Beautiful Bill, and his love for our troops and unwavering commitment to our nation’s security leaves a lasting legacy.

"The Palmetto State was blessed to have Chairman Graham represent them for so many years, our nation is stronger and safer on account of his leadership, and my experience was made all the richer for having known and served with him.

"Anne and I will be praying for Lindsey’s family, his loved ones, and his staff."