Governor Mills Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of Senator Lindsey Graham

July 12, 2026

Consistent with a directive of the President, Governor Janet Mills has ordered that the United States and the State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff until 6:00 PM on Saturday, July 18, 2026, in honor of the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 71.

“On behalf of the State of Maine, I extend our condolences to the people of South Carolina,” said Governor Mills.