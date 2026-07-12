Oregon State Fire Marshal resources working to protect homes, community near Olive Butte Fire

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Green Incident Management Team entered unified command with Northwest Team 12 on Sunday to coordinate structural protection on the Olive Butte Fire in Grant County.

Pushed by gusty winds, dry conditions, and steep terrain, the fire grew rapidly Saturday afternoon and is currently 386 acres, 0 percent contained. The Grant County Sheriff's Office issued Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation notices for the town of Granite and surrounding areas.

Saturday night the Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilized three structural task forces from Clackamas, Lane, and Washington counties. The agency's, Green Incident Management Team and a fourth task force from Multnomah County mobilized early Sunday morning. Structural firefighters and wildland teams are working closely together around the clock to protect lives, homes, and critical infrastructure. While wildland firefighters focus on controlling the fire, the Oregon State Fire Marshal teams are working to protect nearby homes, the town of Granite, and critical infrastructure.

Critical Safety and Evacuation Info

Community Meeting Monday Night

Northwest Team 12 will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Prairie City High School. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the Salmon Fire OR 2026 Facebook page. Community members are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time on Facebook so fire managers can address them during the presentation.

Weather and Smoke

Expect mostly sunny skies today with temperatures between 75 and 80 degrees. Southwest winds will run 5 to 8 mph, with ridge gusts reaching 12 mph. To track local air quality, residents can check the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map.