Brand g Vacations Tops $1.3 Million in Charitable Donations: Brand g and Propeller Launch Sweepstakes to Support HRC

Contributions have been made to U. S.-based LGBT Centers, AIDS and Health Organizations, Gay Men’s Choruses and the Arts, as well as International Communities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand g Vacations , the #1 operator of luxury all LGBT+ cruises and land tours, has partnered with the social impact platform Propeller to support the Human Rights Campaign. Brand g and Propeller have created a new fundraising and membership campaign that gives participants the opportunity to win an unforgettable all-LGBT+ luxury cruise for two along the spectacular Skeleton Coast of Africa, valued at $20,000.Since 2011, Brand g has donated more than $1.3 million to U.S. and international charities - LGBT Centers, AIDS and Health Organizations, Gay Men’s Choruses and Other Arts Programs, and International communities in need, including building a school in India, sponsoring clean water projects in Africa, and providing support to an orphanage in Cambodia and a grade school in Vietnam.The HRC campaign, which runs all summer, is designed to help increase HRC membership and donations while giving supporters the chance to experience one of the world's most extraordinary travel adventures.One lucky winner will receive an 11-night luxury cruise along the remote and breathtaking Skeleton Coast, ending in Cape Town, South Africa. The prize package includes:· One deluxe pre-cruise night in Luanda, Angola· An 11-night luxury cruise along the Skeleton Coast of Angola, Namibia and South Africa· A luxurious private balcony cabin· Exceptional cuisine and unlimited alcoholic beverages· Unlimited wifi· Brand g entertainment· Roundtrip air travel· Rideshare credit and airport transfersThe dynamic advocacy campaign rewards participation and community engagement. Supporters can earn entries toward the prize by taking advocacy actions, including joining HRC, making donations, and completing campaign activities through the Propeller platform.The initiative reflects Propeller's broader mission of helping purpose-driven organizations grow their communities and inspire action through innovative digital engagement campaigns."Travel has the power to connect people, broaden perspectives, and build stronger communities," said Mike Mumford, Brand g’s General Manager. "Philanthropy is part of Brand g’s DNA and we’re thrilled to be able to donate to charities around the world. With this campaign we’re supporting not only the HRC but also the communities along Africa’s Skeleton Coast.”"Brand g has spent 15 years proving that travel can be a force for good, and that makes them a perfect partner for our mission.” stated Mark Thomas, Director of Talent and Industry Partnerships at Propeller. “This campaign turns a phenomenal trip into a reason to show up for the Human Rights Campaign this Pride season. Every action taken for this campaign becomes real support for equality.”Participants can visit the Propeller campaign platform to learn more, support the Human Rights Campaign's work, and enter for a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime journey at https://propeller.la/brandg2026 # # #About Brand g VacationsBrand g is the #1 operator of luxury, all-LGBT+ vacations. Launched in 2011 with a single riverboat cruise, Brand g Vacations has grown to offer 27 trips for 2027, taking guests to every corner of the globe. From beloved iconic destinations to exotic and lesser traveled countries, Brand g offers remarkable service and exceptional experiences created by LGBT+ travel experts. Brand g’s trips are intimate in size (30 to 200 guests), and virtually everything is included in the price: shore excursions and tours, cocktails, airport transfers, pre- or post-cruise hotels where noted, as well as special Brand g entertainers and experiences. (The only thing not included is airfare.)About PropellerPropeller is a social impact platform that turns fan and community engagement into real-world impact for nonprofit causes. Through campaigns, sweepstakes, and monthly donor programs, Propeller partners with artists, brands, and cultural and experiential partners to give people meaningful ways to support the causes they care about, earning points toward exclusive rewards and once-in-a-lifetime experiences along the way. Since launching, Propeller's community of almost 4 million members has driven over 15 million actions and raised more than $22 million for nonprofit causes. Learn more at propeller.la.

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