Commissioner Causey mourns death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey released this statement today on the sudden passing of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham: “I was shocked and saddened to learn of Senator Lindsey Graham’s passing. He was kind, supportive, humorous and bold when we appeared at a various campaign events over the years. Sen. Graham was a dedicated public servant for South Carolina and the United States who fought for a strong U.S. foreign policy and national defense. I also thank him for his service of more than three decades in the Air Force, Air Force Reserves and National Guard. This is a great loss for our country. On behalf of the North Carolina Department of Insurance, I send my deepest condolences to Sen. Graham’s family.”

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