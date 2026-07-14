Gifted Paw Launches Premium Hardcover Memoir with Custom Keepsake Packaging

Logo for Gifted Paw, a pet gift exchange community

The debut release from Gifted Paw pairs a hardcover memoir with custom-branded gift packaging, aiming at the growing market for premium pet-related gifts.

When we set out to share our journey, we knew the physical presentation had to match the weight of the memories inside” — Sam Mangiere, co-founder of Gifted Paw

ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gifted Paw , an elite community platform built around celebrating the bond between people and their pets, today announced the launch of its first physical product: a limited hardcover edition of The Gifted Paw, presented in an exclusive keepsake packaging system designed specifically for gifting.Each copy ships in a luxury, ribbon-tied chocolate-brown box featuring custom "GP"-branded tissue liners, developed to give the memoir — and the profound sentiment behind it — a presentation on par with top-tier luxury goods. This strategic launch directly intercepts the rapidly expanding premium pet market, where discerning owners increasingly treat milestones and gifts for their companion animals as extensions of high-end family gifting."When we set out to share our journey, we knew the physical presentation had to match the weight of the memories inside," said Sam Mangiere, co-founder of Gifted Paw. "We engineered this unboxing experience to feel like a true heritage gift, ensuring that whether a person is celebrating a milestone or navigating the profound loss of a companion, the moment feels incredibly sacred, premium, and deeply honored."The memoir itself traces the authors' 28 years with their cherished family pets, making the keepsake package an emotionally resonant and sophisticated gift. The physical release marks the first foundational asset tied directly to the broader Gifted Paw platform, a next-generation peer-to-peer gift exchange network launching broadly later this year.The limited hardcover edition and luxury keepsake box experience are available exclusively to Gifted Paw members, with complimentary registration open now at giftedpaw.com About Gifted PawGifted Paw is a curated gift exchange and community for people who consider their pets family. Operating under Blue360Holdings Corporation, the platform pairs pet owners for an interactive, year-round gift exchange based on their pets' unique breed and personality profiles.

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