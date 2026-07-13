Featured in Men's Health, Chris Holt turns extraordinary survival into a mission to train Fitness Recovery Coaches

Chris Holt and The Addictions Academy Chris 'Beyond The Tats" Chris Holt

Chris Holt brings his remarkable story of resilience, fitness, and recovery to The Addictions Academy's Nationally Certified Fitness Recovery Coach program

"I know what it's like to have your life change in an instant. After surviving four lung surgeries, open-heart surgery, and a serious car accident, I realized recovery isn't simply about surviving.” — Chris Holt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Addictions Academy Appoints Men's Health Featured Fitness Expert Chris Holt to Lead Nationally Certified Fitness Recovery Coach CertificationNew certification prepares addiction and mental health professionals to harness the power of fitness, nutrition, and resilience as essential tools for long-term recovery.The Addictions Academy, a global leader in addiction and mental health education, is proud to announce that Chris Holt, founder of Beyond the Tats and a fitness coach featured in Men's Health, has joined the Academy as the lead instructor for its Nationally Certified Fitness Recovery Coach (NCFIRC) certification program. The nationally accredited certification equips professionals with the knowledge and practical tools to integrate fitness, nutrition, accountability, and healthy lifestyle practices into comprehensive recovery plans. The Nationally Certified Fitness Recovery Coach certification was created to address a growing need within the recovery industry. While traditional treatment often focuses on achieving sobriety, long-term recovery also requires rebuilding physical health, emotional resilience, confidence, and daily structure. The program teaches recovery coaches, addiction professionals, therapists, behavioral health staff, peer specialists, and fitness professionals how to use movement, nutrition, and healthy habits to support sustainable recovery and improve client outcomes.Chris Holt brings more than 18 years of experience in fitness, nutrition, mindset, and human performance to the program. After graduating from the University of Miami School of Architecture, Holt made a career-changing decision to pursue his passion for health and wellness, opening one of Miami's earliest CrossFit affiliates and dedicating his career to helping people transform their lives through discipline, accountability, and resilience. His work has been recognized by both Men's Health and the CrossFit Journal, and today he continues to coach clients worldwide through his Beyond the Tats platform.Holt's passion for helping others is rooted in his own extraordinary journey.After surviving four lung surgeries, open-heart surgery, and a devastating car accident, he chose not to let adversity define his future. Instead, those life-changing experiences strengthened his belief that true healing extends far beyond physical recovery."I know what it's like to have your life change in an instant," said Holt. "After surviving four lung surgeries, open-heart surgery, and a serious car accident, I realized recovery isn't simply about surviving. It's about rebuilding your body, your mindset, your confidence, and your purpose. Fitness became the foundation that helped me regain control of my life, and today I have the privilege of paying that forward by teaching professionals how to use movement, nutrition, accountability, and resilience to help others heal. Every person deserves the opportunity to become stronger than the challenges they've faced."According to Dr. Cali Estes , founder of The Addictions Academy, Holt's philosophy perfectly aligns with the Academy's commitment to whole-person recovery."For years, the recovery field has underestimated the role fitness plays in healing," said Dr. Estes. "Exercise is more than physical activity. It restores confidence, regulates mood, improves brain health, creates structure, and gives clients a healthy outlet for stress. Chris embodies everything we want this certification to represent. His personal resilience, professional expertise, and commitment to helping others make him an extraordinary educator for the next generation of recovery professionals."The Nationally Certified Fitness Recovery Coach certification combines evidence-informed education with practical application. Students learn how exercise influences brain chemistry and relapse prevention, how nutrition supports emotional and physical recovery, how to develop safe and effective fitness plans for clients in recovery, and how accountability and healthy routines contribute to long-term success. The curriculum also explores anatomy, supplementation considerations, motivation, and adapting fitness programs for clients at different stages of recovery.As addiction treatment continues to evolve, The Addictions Academy remains committed to advancing innovative educational programs that prepare professionals to address the physical, emotional, mental, and behavioral aspects of recovery. By integrating fitness into recovery coaching, the Academy is helping redefine what comprehensive recovery looks like for individuals, families, and treatment providers worldwide.About Chris HoltChris Holt is a fitness coach, speaker, recovery advocate, and founder of Beyond the Tats. With more than 18 years of experience in fitness and human performance, he has helped hundreds of individuals transform their health through sustainable nutrition, movement, accountability, and mindset coaching. Featured in Men's Health and the CrossFit Journal, Holt is widely recognized for his authentic approach to resilience and personal transformation. His mission is to help people build stronger bodies, healthier habits, and lives rooted in purpose rather than limitation.The Addictions Academyis one of the world's leading providers of addiction and mental health education, offering nationally accredited certifications for recovery coaches, interventionists, sober companions, addiction professionals, and behavioral health specialists. With students and graduates in more than 30 countries, The Addictions Academy continues to lead the industry through innovative training, evidence-informed education, and a commitment to improving recovery outcomes worldwide.Media ContactThe Addictions AcademyPhone: 1-800-706-0318Website: TheAddictionsAcademy.com

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