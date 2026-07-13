Electroninks Partners with Baba Fine Chemicals to Bring MOD Ink Technology to India's Electronic Materials Market

Collaboration Targets India's Emerging OSAT and EMS Ecosystems Through Joint Participation in the National IDSPS Program

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced a strategic partnership with Baba Fine Chemicals (BFC), naming BFC as an official Electroninks India distribution partner. The collaboration brings Electroninks' full MOD conductive ink portfolio, including its CircuitShield EMI shielding technology and copper metallization solutions, to India's rapidly growing semiconductor and advanced-packaging market.The partnership is designed to meet the needs of India's emerging outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) and electronics-assembly base. Because many of these packaging lines are greenfield builds, customers have a rare opportunity to design next-generation shielding and metallization processes into their operations from day one, rather than retrofitting them later."At BFC, our job is to put world-class materials in the hands of Indian manufacturers before they need them, not after,” stated Rakesh Gupta, Founder and Partner at Baba Fine Chemicals. “Electroninks' MOD ink portfolio, from CircuitShield EMI shielding to advanced copper metallization, lets the OSAT and EMS lines design these capabilities in from the very first wafer, instead of retrofitting later.”As part of the collaboration, BFC has joined the Indian Design, Semiconductor, Packaging and Systems (IDSPS) program, a national initiative bringing together government, academia, and global industry to advance India's semiconductor research and development, workforce training, and supply chain. Through IDSPS, BFC and Electroninks gain direct engagement with India's leading research institutions and the broader India Semiconductor Mission ecosystem."India's semiconductor industry is being built from the ground up right now. This market is growing rapidly across mutiple product platforms driven by global OEMs, so we need to get in now, with a trusted partner that can navigate the complex supply chain here," said Melbs LeMieux, co-founder and president at Electroninks. "Partnering with BFC gives us a trusted, established presence in the market, and our participation in IDSPS connects us directly to the institutions and people shaping India's semiconductor future."Electroninks and BFC have already introduced the technology to the Indian market, showcasing it at the IDSPS program kickoff, Gujarat Semiconnect, and Productronica India 2026. The companies report strong early interest from major Indian packaging customers following these events.For additional product specifications and availability information, visit www.electroninks.com ###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal of reducing the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555About Baba Fine ChemicalsBaba Fine Chemicals (BFC), a subsidiary of Acutaas Chemicals Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greater Noida, India. BFC is a specialty chemicals company with more than 25 years of combined expertise in advanced custom synthesis serving the semiconductor industries. BFC offers contract research and manufacturing, process optimization, and a product portfolio of more than 50 chemicals, with particular strength in electronic materials including photoresist intermediates, anti-reflective coatings, and photo acid generators. For more information, visit www.babafinechemicals.com

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