Anthia Gillick, Award-Winning Actress, Joins Forces with Kreativ Media and Aqua Talent Agency as Career Momentum Builds

Anthia Gillick

Actress expands her professional representation with two respected entertainment firms as she continues building momentum in television and film

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart, fearless, and driven, Anthia Gillick is an emerging voice in film, bringing authenticity, depth, and purpose to every role she takes on. To help amplify her voice and accelerate her growing career, Gillick has signed with Kreativ Media for management and Aqua Talent Agency for representation, aligning herself with two respected forces in the entertainment industry.

"I am excited to sign with these powerful and well-respected agencies," Gillick says. "Kreativ Media and Aqua Talent share my passion for meaningful storytelling and artistic growth. Having a team that believes in my vision gives me the confidence to take on new challenges, build lasting relationships in the industry, and pursue opportunities that inspire audiences around the world. I'm excited for everything that's ahead."

The dual signing brings together two respected companies known for helping talent navigate the increasingly competitive film and television industry. Kreativ Media specializes in career development and strategic management, while Aqua Talent Agency is a full-service agency representing actors, influencers, hosts, models, comedians, musicians, and other entertainment professionals across theatrical, commercial, print, and digital media. Since its founding in 2004, Aqua Talent has built a strong reputation in Hollywood by representing talent across multiple sectors of the entertainment industry.

For Gillick, having the right talent team in her corner has made all the difference. Since signing with these two companies, Anthia has seen a steady stream of back-to-back auditions, opening doors to exciting new opportunities and reaffirming the importance of strong industry representation, especially as the industry shifts. Gillick credits dedication, strategic guidance, and belief in her talent with helping her navigate this exciting chapter of her career.

"Aqua is an amazing talent agency. They’ve got generations of entertainment industry history. They definitely keep me busy, and I love that Courtney is obsessed with tracking global trends like I am," Gillick states.

Gillick has steadily built an impressive résumé with screen credits that include The Next One (LA shorts), Rescue: HI-Surf (John Well | FOX), Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, and other independent films that have collectively shown at 25+ national and international festivals, showcasing her versatility across dramatic roles. Gillick believes that with Kreativ Media providing strategic management and career guidance and Aqua getting her into new casting rooms, she is well-positioned to continue adding to her growing list of accomplishments and pursuing exciting new opportunities.

"Having a management team that's proactive, organized, and truly invested in my success allows me to focus on what I love most, acting," Gillick concludes. "Kreativ Media has already blown me away with their keen eye for data-driven results. I'm excited to continue growing my career with them by my side."

About Anthia Gillick

Anthia Gillick is a Los Angeles-based actress whose work includes roles in television and film. She is committed to bringing compelling, emotionally grounded performances to every project while continuing to grow her career across multiple entertainment platforms.

To learn more, click here: https://www.anthiagillick.com/

Anthia Gillick is available for interviews.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.