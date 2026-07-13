Jenna and her sons Brandon "Bam" and Aiden Jenna and Bam Jenna and her son, Bam

After losing her son to fentanyl, Jenna James launches a national grief coach certification to transform loss into healing and hope.

"My son, Bam, will always be the greatest teacher I've ever had," said James. "While I would give anything to have him back, his life and his story continue to guide my purpose every single day.” — Jenna James

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ## One Mother's Greatest Loss Inspires a National Movement in Grief Education: The Addictions Academy Launches Nationally Certified Grief Coach Certification Led by Jenna James**After losing her son, Branden "Bam" Mazzeo, to fentanyl, Jenna James transforms unimaginable loss into a mission to train grief professionals who will change lives for generations to come.**Every day, millions of people struggle with grief, yet many are forced to navigate the most painful moments of their lives without trained support. Recognizing the growing need for compassionate, evidence-informed grief professionals, The Addictions Academy proudly announces its **Nationally Certified Grief Coach** certification, led by recovery advocate, educator, and inspirational speaker **Jenna James**. The certification prepares coaches, recovery professionals, healthcare providers, clergy, peer specialists, and helping professionals to confidently support individuals and families experiencing grief, loss, and life-changing transitions.For Jenna James, this certification is much more than a professional training program.It is the legacy of her son.In 2021, Jenna's son, **Branden "Bam" Mazzeo**, lost his life to fentanyl poisoning. Like countless parents whose lives are forever changed by addiction and overdose, Jenna found herself navigating unimaginable grief while discovering that many people, despite their best intentions, simply did not know how to support someone experiencing profound loss.Rather than allowing grief to define the rest of her life, Jenna made a different decision.She chose to transform heartbreak into hope.Today, she has dedicated her life to helping families affected by addiction, overdose, trauma, and loss while training professionals to walk beside those who are grieving with compassion, understanding, and practical support."My son, Bam, will always be the greatest teacher I've ever had," said James. "While I would give anything to have him back, his life and his story continue to guide my purpose every single day.Every coach we train, every family we support, and every life we help heal is another way Bam's legacy continues to change the world. This certification isn't simply about teaching grief coaching. It's about creating compassionate professionals who know how to sit beside someone in their darkest moments and remind them they don't have to walk through grief alone.If Bam's story can inspire one person to help another, then his light continues to shine. That's the legacy I'm committed to building." The Nationally Certified Grief Coach certification provides comprehensive training grounded in modern grief science, trauma-informed care, ethical coaching practices, communication skills, and practical intervention strategies. Students learn how grief impacts the brain and body, how to support individuals through different types of loss, and how to provide meaningful guidance without attempting to "fix" grief. The curriculum prepares professionals to work with individuals experiencing loss related to addiction, overdose, suicide, chronic illness, miscarriage, divorce, caregiving, career changes, and other significant life events.According to **Dr. Cali Estes**, founder of The Addictions Academy, grief is one of the most overlooked areas in behavioral healthcare."Grief touches every family at some point, yet most professionals receive little specialized training in how to support people through it," said Dr. Estes. "Jenna brings something that cannot be taught from a textbook. She teaches from lived experience, compassion, and purpose. She has transformed unimaginable pain into a mission that is helping professionals become more confident, more compassionate, and better equipped to support those experiencing life's greatest losses. Every graduate of this certification becomes part of that mission."Unlike traditional grief education, the program emphasizes whole-person healing, recognizing that grief affects emotional, physical, cognitive, spiritual, and relational well-being. Through evidence-based coaching techniques and practical application, graduates leave prepared to serve individuals, families, organizations, schools, treatment centers, and communities with confidence and empathy.As the addiction, mental health, and healthcare fields continue to evolve, The Addictions Academy remains committed to expanding specialized education that prepares professionals to meet the growing demand for compassionate, trauma-informed care. The Nationally Certified Grief Coach certification reflects that commitment by empowering professionals to bring hope and healing to those navigating life's most difficult moments.### About Jenna JamesJenna James is a nationally recognized recovery advocate, speaker, grief educator, and instructor with The Addictions Academy. Following the loss of her son, Branden "Bam" Mazzeo, to fentanyl poisoning, she transformed her personal tragedy into a lifelong mission of education, advocacy, and healing. Through public speaking, professional training, and community outreach, Jenna equips professionals and families with the knowledge, compassion, and confidence to support those living with grief while honoring the enduring legacy of her son.### About The Addictions AcademyThe Addictions Academyis a global leader in addiction, recovery, mental health, and behavioral health education. Through nationally recognized certifications, innovative curricula, and evidence-informed training, the Academy prepares recovery coaches, interventionists, grief coaches, behavioral health professionals, and helping professionals to provide ethical, compassionate, and effective care. Graduates serve individuals and families throughout the United States and more than 30 countries around the world.**Media Contact**The Addictions AcademyPhone: 1-800-706-0318Website: [www.TheAddictionsAcademy.com]( http://www.TheAddictionsAcademy.com

Nationally Certified Grief and Berverament Coach

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