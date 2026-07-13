Melvin Childs Presents Announces Expanded Production Slate, National Touring Initiatives

Oklahoma production company expands film, theater, and educational initiatives while supporting independent creators.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melvin Childs Presents, an Oklahoma-based independent film, television, and theatrical production company, today announced the continued expansion of its production pipeline with multiple film projects, a large-scale national touring theatrical production, and an enhanced commitment to workforce development through educational programming. The announcement reflects the company's long-term strategy of creating commercially viable entertainment while strengthening production infrastructure in the Midwest and expanding opportunities for emerging storytellers.Founded by producer and executive producer Melvin Childs, the company has spent years building an independent production model centered on ownership, strategic partnerships, and regional filmmaking. Rather than relocating operations to traditional entertainment centers such as Los Angeles or Atlanta, Melvin Childs Presents has continued investing in Oklahoma City as its production headquarters, demonstrating how independent companies can leverage regional resources while producing projects with national reach.The company's latest announcement highlights several initiatives currently moving forward, including feature film development, expansion of live theatrical productions, and continued investment in educational programming designed to prepare the next generation of filmmakers."Our focus has always been building sustainable opportunities," said Melvin Childs. "Whether we're producing films, creating live experiences, or mentoring future storytellers, we want to continue developing projects that create long-term value while demonstrating that meaningful entertainment production can thrive outside of traditional industry centers."Expanding a Diverse Entertainment PortfolioAmong the company's primary initiatives is The Last Ride, an immersive theatrical production that combines live storytelling, music, and cinematic presentation into a touring entertainment experience. The production represents the next phase of the company's long-standing involvement in national theater while exploring new approaches to audience engagement through multi-genre performances.Alongside its theatrical expansion, Melvin Childs Presents continues development on several film projects designed to broaden its production catalog.These include For the Love of Mine, a planned expansion of the For the Love of Money universe, as well as Fade 'Em Up, a romantic comedy centered around community, relationships, and culture within a neighborhood barbershop setting. Together, these projects reflect the company's broader goal of producing stories across multiple genres while maintaining creative independence throughout development and production.Company leadership says this diversified approach allows the production banner to serve audiences through multiple entertainment formats while creating additional opportunities for collaboration with actors, writers, directors, production crews, and creative partners.Building Production Outside Traditional Entertainment MarketsA defining characteristic of Melvin Childs Presents has been its decision to maintain production operations in Oklahoma City rather than relocating to larger entertainment markets.According to the company, operating in Oklahoma has allowed productions to leverage local resources, state film incentives, and an expanding creative workforce while demonstrating that high-quality productions can successfully originate outside traditional Hollywood infrastructure.The company believes this regional production model can help expand opportunities for filmmakers throughout the Midwest while supporting local economic development through production activity.Over the coming years, Melvin Childs Presents plans to continue strengthening this model by producing additional films, expanding touring productions, and growing partnerships throughout the entertainment industry.Continuing Momentum from Previous ProductionsThe company's current production slate builds upon previous work that includes theatrical productions and feature films distributed to national audiences.Among its previous projects is For the Love of Money, which secured distribution through Lionsgate and later became available through STARZ, helping expand the company's presence within independent film distribution.Throughout its productions, Melvin Childs Presents has collaborated with a wide range of performers across film, music, comedy, and theater. These collaborations have contributed to the company's continued growth while supporting projects designed for both theatrical audiences and digital distribution platforms.Supporting Independent Storytelling Through Ownership and Long-Term DevelopmentMelvin Childs Presents says its long-term vision extends beyond producing individual films or theatrical performances.Instead, the company is focused on developing intellectual property that can evolve across multiple platforms while maintaining creative continuity from concept through production and distribution. This includes expanding existing entertainment properties, developing original concepts, and exploring future opportunities for strategic partnerships within the media industry.As audience viewing habits continue to evolve across theatrical releases, streaming platforms, and live entertainment experiences, the company believes independent producers are increasingly positioned to develop projects that serve multiple distribution channels simultaneously."Our goal is to continue creating stories that connect with audiences while building an organization capable of producing entertainment across film, theater, and educational programming," Childs said. "We're excited about what's ahead and grateful for everyone who continues supporting our vision."Looking AheadOver the next several years, Melvin Childs Presents plans to continue expanding its production pipeline through additional feature films, national touring experiences, and educational initiatives.The company also intends to strengthen Oklahoma's growing reputation as a destination for independent production by continuing to invest locally while pursuing national distribution opportunities for future projects.As new productions move through development, Melvin Childs Presents says it remains committed to creating opportunities for creative professionals, collaborating with industry partners, and producing entertainment that reaches audiences across multiple platforms.Additional updates regarding production schedules, project announcements, educational programming, and upcoming releases are expected as development continues.About Melvin Childs PresentsMelvin Childs Presents is an independent media, film, and theatrical production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company develops feature films, live theatrical productions, and educational initiatives while supporting independent storytelling through regional production, strategic partnerships, and workforce development. Current initiatives include feature film production, immersive touring entertainment, and the Script 2 Screen Film Camp, which provides aspiring filmmakers with hands-on education and industry exposure.Website: https://melvinchildspresents.com Instagram (Production): https://www.instagram.com/melvinchildspresents

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