Iffel International Launches Fractional Chief AI Officer Service for Small and Mid-Size Businesses

Hema Dey, Fractional CAIO Iffel International Inc.

Forbes Top 5 AI Leader Hema Dey delivers enterprise-level Chief AI Officer leadership at a price point designed for every business regardless of size.

The AI transformation conversation is a different conversation. It is a P&L conversation impacting strategy. An organizational development and human capital conversation impacting lives.” — Hema Dey

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iffel International, a full-service AI strategy and deployment marketing agency founded in 2006 and headquartered in Anaheim Hills, Orange County, California, today announced the formal launch of its Fractional Chief AI Officer service — making enterprise-level AI leadership accessible to small and mid-size businesses across the United States for the first time at a price point designed for organizations at every revenue level.The announcement addresses a structural gap in the AI leadership market that has left the majority of American small and mid-size businesses without the strategic, organizational, financial, and human capital guidance that the current AI transition requires. A full-time Chief AI Officer at enterprise level commands a total compensation package ranging from $300,000 to $600,000 annually — a cost structure that excludes the law firm, the healthcare practice, the manufacturer, and the professional services business that need this leadership most urgently in 2026."The small and mid-size business cannot wait for the AI leadership gap to close on its own," said Hema Dey , Founder and CEO of Iffel International and Forbes Top 5 AI Leader. "The market is moving now. The K economy is sorting businesses onto an upward branch and a downward one based on whether they have moved. The Fractional Chief AI Officer model gives every business the strategic leadership to make that move — without the full-time cost that was never designed for their revenue level."Why the Chief Technology Officer Is Not the AnswerThe most common response small and mid-size businesses apply when they recognize the need for AI leadership is to assign the responsibility to the existing Chief Technology Officer. Iffel International's experience across twenty years and 35 countries of client engagements indicates this approach consistently produces insufficient outcomes — because the Chief AI Officer and the Chief Technology Officer serve fundamentally different organizational functions.The Chief Technology Officer manages technology infrastructure, engineering teams, and technical architecture. The Chief AI Officer manages AI strategy aligned to revenue and EBITDA goals, organizational change management through the human transition that every AI deployment requires, AI cost governance connecting every dollar of AI spend to a documented business outcome, team training and AI literacy across every function, and AI visibility in the platforms buyers now use to evaluate and select vendors before ever visiting a website."The CTO is an extraordinary asset for the right conversations," said Dey. "Technology architecture, system integration, engineering team leadership — these are the CTO's domain and they should stay there. The AI transformation conversation is a different conversation. It is a P&L conversation, an organizational development conversation, a human capital conversation, and a strategy conversation about how the business reimagines how it goes to market. That is the Chief AI Officer's domain — and it requires a different kind of leader."The Human Transition — Honesty About What AI ChangesIffel International's Fractional Chief AI Officer service places particular emphasis on the organizational and human capital dimensions of AI adoption that most technology-led AI engagements overlook entirely. Every AI deployment changes what roles look like inside an organization. Some roles evolve into higher-value functions. Some are elevated by the removal of administrative burden. And some roles will not exist in their current form as AI handles the work they were built around."There will be casualties in this transition," said Dey. "Not because businesses are deliberately reducing headcount, but because reimagining how a business operates inevitably changes which tasks require a human being and which do not. The organization that has this conversation early — that invests in training before deploying tools, that designs the evolution of every role with the person in that role, and that communicates honestly about what is changing and why — is the organization that comes through stronger. The one that avoids the conversation loses its best people before the tools are even deployed."AI Cost Governance — The Financial Case for Moving NowIffel International's Fractional Chief AI Officer service includes AI cost governance as a core deliverable — addressing what the agency identifies as the most acute financial risk facing organizations deploying AI without accountability frameworks in 2026. Ungoverned AI spend, including token overruns, frontier model selection on routine tasks, and unattended agentic workflows, is producing significant financial damage inside organizations of every size.AI cost governance at Iffel International extends beyond technology spend. The agency has identified a second and equally damaging cost governance failure inside organizations of every size — the ongoing investment in website infrastructure that AI platforms cannot read, verify, or recommend."Businesses are spending thousands every month on SEO retainers, content creation, and digital marketing campaigns running on top of websites that have no schema underneath them," said Dey. "AI platforms visit every business website before any human does. If there is no structured data layer — no FAQPage schema, no LocalBusiness schema, no machine-readable signals that tell AI who the business is and why it deserves to be recommended — the entire marketing investment is ungoverned. The leads that should be arriving are going to a competitor whose website AI can actually read. The revenue loss is real, it is ongoing, and it compounds every single month the gap goes unaddressed. This is not a technology problem. It is a cost governance problem. And it belongs on the same leadership agenda as the token spend conversation."Every Iffel International Fractional Chief AI Officer engagement begins with a complimentary discovery call where Hema Dey personally reviews the organization's current AI posture — including both technology spend governance and website AI visibility — and identifies the highest-priority gaps before any investment is proposed. No preparation is required and no commitment is made at the discovery stage. Schedule a complimentary discovery call at iffelinternational.com/strategy/fractional-chief-ai-officer/ or call +1 (949) 779-6442. Available 24 hours a day.About Hema DeyHema Dey is the Founder and CEO of Iffel International Inc., a Forbes Top 5 AI Leader, and the bestselling author of The AI Translator — which achieved simultaneous number one status in Global Marketing, Web Marketing, and E-Commerce on Amazon on its June 10th 2026 launch day. She is the creator of the SEO2Sales, GEO2Sales, and Signal2Phygital frameworks and the 4 Vs Framework. A World Class New Zealander of 2013, Hema has served clients across 35 countries over twenty years. Team Human x Team AI. No one gets left behind.About Iffel InternationalFounded in 2006, Iffel International is a full-service AI strategy and deployment agency headquartered in Anaheim Hills, Orange County, California. The company serves law firms, healthcare practices, manufacturing companies, and professional services businesses across the United States and internationally across 35 countries. Proprietary frameworks include SEO2Sales, GEO2Sales, Signal2Phygital, and the 4 Vs Framework — Visible, Validity, Veracity, Values. Team Human x Team AI. EBITDA growth and employee happiness. At the same time. Learn more at iffelinternational.com.

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