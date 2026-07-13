VICTOR® Introduces 'Hunter's Instinct': Premium, High Protein Nutrition Specially Formulated for Active and Outdoor Cats

Hunter's Instinct Cat Food

Recipes feature high quality proteins made for the needs of active kittens, adults and senior cats

Hunter's Instinct delivers premium, meat-first formulas specifically engineered for the outdoor-loving cat, providing pet parents with exceptional nutritional performance at a tremendous value.” — Brandon McKay, Chief Executive Officer of Mid America Pet Food

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VICTOR Pet Food today announced the launch of Hunter’s Instinct, an innovative new line of high protein cat food precisely engineered to fuel the unique biological needs of active and outdoor-loving cats.As obligate carnivores, cats biologically require high quantities of high-quality meat to sustain their metabolic needs and daily activities. Pairing this need with the growing trend of spending time outdoors with your cat, Hunter’s Instinct delivers targeted nutrition designed to support lean muscle development, sustained energy, and peak physical conditioning for pet parents looking to support the nutritional needs of their active cat.Available in three recipes, each featuring premium salmon as the first ingredient, all Hunter’s Instinct recipes deliver high-quality animal-sourced protein, prebiotics and postbiotics, and essential omega fatty acids. Additionally, the Hunter's Instinct portfolio is designed to grow with your cat from one milestone to the next. Knowing how notoriously picky cats can be, these recipes keep the premium taste they love intact across the entire lineup, delivering key life-stage benefits as they age.• Hunter's Instinct Active Kitten Recipe: Supports brain and vision development with DHA and promotes strong bones and teeth through minerals. Supports kittens high energy demands with 42% protein.• Hunter's Instinct Active Adult Recipe: Formulated for optimal physical maintenance and vitality with 40% protein.• Hunter's Instinct Active Adult 7+ Recipe: Supporting continuous joint, immune, and muscle health in mature active cats with 40% protein."We developed Hunter's Instinct to solve a gap in what’s currently available for active cats," said Brandon McKay, Chief Executive Officer of Mid America Pet Food. "With more than 40% of cats regularly spending time outdoors, these pets view the outdoors as a natural extension of their home. They are climbing, hunting, and exploring, yet the market has lacked a dedicated high-protein solution tailored to this active lifestyle. Hunter's Instinct delivers premium, meat-first formulas specifically engineered for the outdoor-loving cat, providing pet parents with exceptional nutritional performance at a tremendous value."VICTOR’s Hunter’s Instinct Recipes are sold in 5lb and 15lb bags. All recipes and sizes are open to all VICTOR retailers. Availability and pricing may vary by location. For more information, visit victorpetfood.com

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