Sen. Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after ‘brief and sudden illness’

WASHINGTON – South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002 and was a close political ally of President Donald Trump’s, has died, his office confirmed early Sunday. He was 71.

Chair Spain’s statement on the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham:

Today is a day to rise above partisan politics. Senator Graham was a South Carolinian who spent his life representing our state and country in military service and elective office. We offer our sincere condolences to his family, staff and the many who grieve his passing.

U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn issued this statement:

I was shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham. Our political relationship was sometimes partisan and passionate, but always pleasant and productive on behalf of the people of South Carolina. My family and I send our deepest condolences to Darlene and the entire Graham family. For more than three decades, we served the people of the Palmetto state together in Congress. Throughout that time, we maintained a relationship grounded in mutual respect, even when our political differences were significant. His commitment to public service and the people he represented will remain an enduring part of his legacy.

Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate, Dr. Annie Andrews released this statement: