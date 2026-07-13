Relocation Strategies Positions as Commercial Office Move Partner for U.S. Real Estate Brokers in 2026

Commercial & Industrial Moving Company Nationwide

As 2026 CRE investment reaches $562 billion, Relocation Strategies delivers minimal downtime commercial office and industrial moves across all 50 states

The brokers who partner with Relocation Strategies know their client will walk into a fully operational new space on day one. We do this for every project, in every state, for every sector.” — Corey Udkoff

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. commercial real estate market is entering its most significant repositioning cycle in a decade. Data center leasing is on track to set an all-time record in 2026. Office space is bifurcating sharply between prime assets and obsolete stock. Industrial demand is reshaping the Sun Belt. And across every sector, the physical consequence of these shifts is the same: businesses are moving.Relocation Strategies, a national commercial office move and relocation project management firm headquartered in Irvine, California, has announced full-market availability as the project management partner for commercial real estate brokers and their clients across all 50 states. The firm manages every phase of the commercial office move from lease signing through vendor coordination, information technology infrastructure, compliance, move-day execution, and landlord restoration of the prior space.According to CBRE's 2026 U.S. Real Estate Market Outlook, demand for data centers remains strong, with 2026 leasing activity expected to reach an all-time high. Most new data center activity is concentrated in markets that can offer both power capacity and available space -- including Northern Virginia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, and parts of Texas and Louisiana. Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Pennsylvania are all positioned to remain priority development locations, with preleasing activity expected to remain in the mid-70 percent range -- well above the historical norm of 40 to 50 percent.Office market dynamics are simultaneously producing significant relocation activity. According to Cushman and Wakefield's Q1 2026 U.S. Office MarketBeat report, Class A net absorption posted gains in 47 of the 91 markets tracked. Prime buildings are pulling ahead while older, less competitive stock faces mounting pressure as tenants move toward newer environments. Office completions are set to fall 75 percent in 2026, with three-quarters of the remaining pipeline already pre-leased. Businesses securing scarce prime space are doing so on compressed timelines with little room for execution errors.At the state level, commercial real estate markets across Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida represent some of the most active investment stories in the country. Nashville and Charlotte lead balanced office and industrial performance in their respective states. Northern Virginia offers particularly tight industrial conditions. Dallas leads the nation in office sales volume with a 12.5 percent employment increase since 2020. Industrial demand remains strong in California's Inland Empire and across Texas, where nearshoring and onshoring of manufacturing continues to drive facility demand.For commercial real estate brokers operating in these markets, every lease transaction carries a downstream execution requirement. Relocation Strategies serves as the dedicated project management partner -- operating separately from the broker's real estate transaction. The firm coordinates every vendor, every timeline, every information technology dependency, and every compliance requirement under one integrated plan."Commercial real estate investment activity is expected to increase by 16 percent in 2026 to $562 billion, nearly matching the pre-pandemic annual average," said Corey T. Udkoff, Principal of Relocation Strategies. "Every dollar of that investment eventually requires physical execution. The brokers who partner with Relocation Strategies know their client will walk into a fully operational new space on day one. That is the standard held to on every project, in every state, for every sector."The firm has completed over 80 projects for a single national client across 20 states and Canada. Relocation Strategies manages commercial office moves, data center migrations, manufacturing facility transitions, warehouse and distribution relocations, law firm moves, healthcare practice transitions, and laboratory relocations -- serving every sector represented in the 2026 commercial real estate expansion cycle. For more information visit relo-strategies.com.About Relocation StrategiesRelocation Strategies is a national commercial office move and relocation project management firm serving businesses of every size and sector across all 50 states. The firm provides fully managed, zero-downtime project management for office moves, data center migrations, manufacturing facility transitions, warehouse relocations, laboratory moves, and interstate commercial relocations -- coordinating all vendors, timelines, compliance requirements, information technology infrastructure, and cybersecurity protocols under one accountable team. For more information visit relo-strategies.com.

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