Ted Colbert, Former CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Joins XeleratedFifty

Ted Colbert joins XeleratedFifty XeleratedFifty logo Colbert brings three decades' experience to the innovation incubator

Aerospace and defence leader brings decades of transformation experience to the firm's mission to nurture innovation and scale breakthrough technologies.

FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XeleratedFifty today announced that Ted Colbert, former Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, has joined the firm as Senior Partner.The appointment brings one of aerospace and defence's most experienced leaders into a team with an exceptional track record of turning early-stage breakthroughs into market-ready innovation. In a 15-year career at Boeing, Colbert served as Chief Information Officer, President and CEO of Boeing Global Services, and President and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security. A member of the National Academy of Engineering and former board chairman of the Aerospace Industries Association, he brings extensive expertise in data, technology and digital transformation, and a deep understanding of how complex organisations adopt new capabilities at scale.This marks another milestone for XeleratedFifty, which launched as an independent company less than a year ago and has moved quickly to build out its platform: acquiring Terrascope, a leading carbon management and sustainability platform; forming a strategic partnership with Future Aero Lab to accelerate aviation innovation; and announcing a strategic partnership with CPI to scale breakthrough UK deep-tech onto the global stage.Nichola Quinn, Founder and CEO of XeleratedFifty, said: "I am proud and excited to welcome someone of Ted's calibre to the team. He has led at the very top of this industry, and he has chosen to spend the next chapter of his career backing founders. That tells you everything about where the future of defence is being built."Ted Colbert said: "The technologies that will keep nations secure tomorrow are being built by startups today. Those founders need mentors, customers and capital who understand what they are trying to build, and at this stage in my career, nothing energises me more than helping them succeed. XeleratedFifty has assembled exactly the team to do it. For me, it feels like coming home."Throughout Colbert’s career he has championed founders and engineers who too often go overlooked by traditional defence funding pathways. He and XeleratedFifty share the view that an ecosystem drawing on the widest pool of talent, across gender, ethnicity and geography, is simply better placed to find the best ideas – and in a world changing this fast, that breadth is a strategic advantage.As Senior Partner, Colbert will work directly with founders across XeleratedFifty's portfolio and network, mentoring entrepreneurs, helping shape the firm's innovation programmes, and connecting emerging companies with the customers, partners and funding pathways they need to scale. He sees this work as increasingly essential to defence, where the pace of technological change is outstripping traditional procurement and investment models. Colbert will be at the Farnborough International Airshow throughout the week, where XeleratedFifty is exhibiting in the Enterprise Gateway Zone.###

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