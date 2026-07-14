America’s Cup Hall of Fame to Induct Four Sailing Legends This October

Lowell North (1929–2019) was an Olympic champion sailor, Star class world champion and the founder of North Sails, which was known as the Official Sailmaker of the America's Cup. Peter Isler is a renowned professional sailor and two-time America’s Cup winner, best known as the navigator aboard Dennis Conner's victorious Stars & Stripes teams in 1987 & 1988. He was in five America's Cups including with Team Dennis Conner and BMW Oracle Racing. Australia's Glenn Ashby played a key technical role and afterguard member in five America's Cup campaigns across three teams, securing three victories including Team New Zealand's 2017 America's Cup win.

Noted Sailors & Innovators Glenn Ashby, Peter Isler & Lowell North Among those to be honored this fall

This year’s class is a quintessential group of America’s Cup participants whose influence is still felt today. Together, they embody what makes the America’s Cup an endlessly fascinating pursuit. ” — America’s Cup Hall of Fame Selection Committee Chair Steven Tsuchiya

BRISTOL, RI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Herreshoff Museum and the America’s Cup Hall of Fame will this fall induct four more sailing legends to the America’s Cup Hall of Fame: Glenn Ashby, the Beken Dynasty, Peter Isler and Lowell North. The induction celebration will take place October 16, 2026, in the New York Yacht Club’s famous Model Room at its New York City clubhouse."This incredibly diverse group of inductees highlights the ultimate combination oftechnology, skill, and beauty that illustrate what the America’s Cup has always been about,” says America’s Cup Hall of Fame President & Executive Director Bill Lynn.“Thanks to Glenn Ashby for teaching everyone how to sail multihulls, to Peter Isler for teaching us all what a stadimeter is, to Lowell North for countless innovations to the ‘aero packages’, Lynn continues, “and to the Beken family for recording it all with an amazing eye for detail and timing!”The Model Room of the New York Yacht Club is in the club's main clubhouse at 37 West 44th Street in New York City. Opened in 1901, this Beaux-Arts building features a renowned collection of America’s Cup yacht models which Lynn says makes it the perfect location for every induction ceremony.“This year’s class is a quintessential group of America’s Cup participants,” says America’s Cup Hall of Fame Selection Committee Chair Steven Tsuchiya. “It features a superb skipper with a deep understanding of the sport's technical side; a talented family of photographers whose work has documented over a hundred years of the Cup; an expert navigator who’s also great at sharing his knowledge; and a sailmaking genius and mentor to many. Together, they embody what makes the America’s Cup an endlessly fascinating pursuit.”The America’s Cup Hall of Fame has inducted over one hundred individuals since its founding in 1992. Candidates eligible for consideration include sailing team members, designers, builders, syndicate leaders, supporters, chroniclers, and other individuals of merit. Each nominee is judged based on outstanding ability, international recognition, character, performance, and contributions to the America’s Cup.“The 22 members of the Selection Committee have a wide variety of backgrounds and perspectives, and all are intimate with the history and traditions of America's Cup and are committed to maintaining the integrity of the Hall of Fame,” added Tsuchiya.For more information on the America’s Cup Hall of Fame Gala in October including tickets, visit https://herreshoff.org/induction2026 . For more information about the 2026 induction class, visit https://herreshoff.org/achof/inductees/ . For general information about the Herreshoff Museum and the AC Hall of Fame, go to www.herreshoff.org or contact Bill Lynn via email at w.lynn@herreshoff.org.About the Herreshoff Marine MuseumThe Herreshoff Marine Museum, located in Bristol, Rhode Island, USA, is a maritime museum dedicated to the history of the Herreshoff Manufacturing Company and the America’s Cup. The Herreshoff Manufacturing Company (1878-1945) was most notable for producing fast sailing yachts, including eight America’s Cup defenders, and steam-powered vessels. The museum, situated near Narragansett Bay on the grounds where the manufacturing company once stood, has a collection of over sixty boats including Nathanael Greene Herreshoff’s CLARA, built in 1887, Harold Vanderbilt’s TRIVIA, and the 1992 ACC yacht DEFIANT.Website: www.herreshoff.org About the America's Cup Hall of FameThe America's Cup Hall of Fame was founded in 1992 to preserve the legacy and history of the America’s Cup competition, celebrating its heroes and inspiring future generations of Cup enthusiasts and participants by connect the past with the present – and the future. It does this in part by maintaining a comprehensive collection of AC artifacts and ephemera as well as a collection of photography and video, and by celebrating everything that makes the America’s Cup one of the world’s most compelling sporting events.Website: www.achof.com

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