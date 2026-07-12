Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning’s Regular Press Conference on July 10, 2026

At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of the Solomon Islands Rick Houenipwela will pay an official visit to China from July 10 to 15.



At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev will pay a working visit to China from July 13 to 14.

CRI: To follow up on Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of the Solomon Islands, Rick Houenipwela’s visit to China, could you share with us the background and China’s expectation?



Mao Ning: China and the Solomon Islands are comprehensive strategic partners featuring mutual respect and common development for a new era. Since our diplomatic ties were established in 2019, China-Solomon Islands relations have enjoyed all-round and rapid development, standing as a stellar example of equality and mutually beneficial cooperation among developing countries. This is Foreign Minister Houenipwela’s first official visit to China since he took office. Through this visit, China looks forward to enhancing political mutual trust, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and promoting the steady development of China-Solomon Islands relations so as to bring more benefits to our two peoples.

CCTV: We have learned that a Chinese government medical expert team recently arrived in Uganda to support local outbreak response effort. Could you share more details with us?



Mao Ning: China attaches high importance to responding to the latest Ebola outbreak in Africa. Two Chinese medical expert teams have been sent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, gaining recognition from all sides. Recently, at the invitation of Uganda, another Chinese medical expert team arrived in Kampala. They have held exchanges with local health authorities, medical research institutions, as well as the Ebola Incident Management Support Team jointly set up by the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, providing services and guidelines for local outbreak response effort. China stands ready to continue offering assistance within its capacity in light of the situation on the ground and the needs of African countries to help defeat the outbreak at an early date.

Reuters: This weekend is the 10th anniversary of the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s findings that concluded that China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea were not valid under international law. The Philippines said today that it would continue to pursue a South China Sea code of conduct, but using the court’s findings as an “unshakable” basis. Do you have any comment?



Mao Ning: China has repeatedly stated that the “award” is illegal, null and void, and non-binding. China neither accepts nor recognizes the “award,” and will never accept any claim or action arising from it.

China and ASEAN countries all agreed to formulate a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC). This is part and parcel of implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC). China is committed to working with ASEAN countries to accelerate the COC consultations for its early conclusion and keep the South China Sea peaceful and stable. The “award” has absolutely no relevance to the COC. The Philippines must not obstruct the COC process with the phony “award.”



The Paper: We noted that some foreign media outlets coined the word “Chinese squeeze,” saying that Chinese manufacturing not only sends shockwaves to Western countries, but also squeezes out space for Global South countries who seek industrial development. What is your comment?



Mao Ning: The so-called “Chinese squeeze” narrative is apparently inconsistent with facts and I believe Global South countries will not buy it.

As a member of the Global South, China always shares its development experience without reservation and helps advance the development of Global South countries. By conducting fruitful cooperation in infrastructure, investment and technology, China has helped Global South countries build up their own capacity for development. By opening up its market, China has helped Global South countries expand quality product export to China, which in turn boosts our industrial development with trade revenue. By providing accessible and affordable green products, China has helped Global South countries improve resource allocation and accelerate industrial transformation and upgrading. All these prove that China and Global South countries are partners in the pursuit of modernization.

A country’s greatness lies in serving the greater good. China, with its own development, will offer more opportunities to the world for common prosperity.

RIA Novosti: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said earlier this week that alliance members must coordinate their actions and work together to prevent Russia and China from strengthening their positions in the Arctic region. What’s China’s comment on these remarks?



Mao Ning: The Arctic concerns the overall interests of the international community. China’s activities in the Arctic are aimed at promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and are in accordance with international law. The rights and freedoms of countries to conduct activities in the Arctic in accordance with the law should be fully respected. China firmly opposes the moves of picturing China as a threat and hyping up tensions and creating division in the Arctic.

Yonhap News Agency: Pak Thae Song, the DPRK Premier of the Cabinet, in now in Beijing. What commemorative events have been planned to mark the 65th anniversary of the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance?



Mao Ning: We announced the visit by DPRK Premier of the Cabinet Pak Thae Song yesterday. This year marks the 65th anniversary of the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. The two sides agreed to jointly hold commemorative events. There will be timely updates on the events. Please stay tuned for more information.