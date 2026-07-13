Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Winner for 2026

Innkeeper-Owners Sallie and Welling Clark are pleased to announce their 2026 Top 10% Award from Tripadvisor Holden House offers many common spaces to relax including the secluded garden with a gazebo and fountains Common areas to relax are great features of Holden House hospitality

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn is pleased to announce that it has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s® Travelers’ Choice® Awards Best of the Best in 2026

We are honored to be included among travelers’ favorites this year and recognized through one of the most coveted awards in the travel space, selected by guests across the nation.” — Sallie Clark, Innkeeper-Owner

COLORADO SPRINGS , CO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn is pleased to announce today that it has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s® Travelers’ Choice® Awards Best of the Best for 2026, ranking in the Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide in the U.S. The highest level of Tripadvisor’s awards, the Best of the Best winners are among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award for the Top 10% is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travelers’ favorites.

“Congratulations to Colorado Springs’ Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn on its Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award: Best of the Best win for 2026,” said Laurel Greatrix, Chief Communications Officer, Tripadvisor Group. “Earning a place among the top percentage of listings globally is no small feat. It reflects the lasting impression made on travelers who took the time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. Travelers look to Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best as a trusted guide to the world’s top destinations and experiences. We hope this recognition helps inspire even more visitors in 2026 and beyond!”

Check out all the reviews and discover more about Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g33364-d74407-Reviews-Holden_House_1902_Bed_Breakfast_Inn-Colorado_Springs_El_Paso_County_Colorado.html

About Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn: Holden House is an award-winning bed and breakfast and boutique-style inn, located in the historic area near Old Colorado City in Colorado Springs. The inn features six guest suites with private baths, king or queen beds, fireplaces and private label amenities. Full gourmet breakfast is included and served in the dining room or in the privacy of your suite for an additional service charge. Guests have access to 24 hour coffee/tea, welcome cookies and ample common areas including an elegant living room with fireplace and wingback chairs, front porches with porch swings and rocking chairs and a secluded garden with fountains. The inn has been operated under the ownership of innkeepers Sallie and Welling Clark since 1986 with the charm of side-by-side Victorian homes and carriage house with modern comforts guests have come to expect in a boutique-style hotel. For more information and online reservations, visit www.HoldenHouse.com or call 719-471-3980 to speak to a personal innkeeper about reservations and special package offers.

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