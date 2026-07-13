Erin Brockovich Joins Powerhouse Podcast Host Shawn Ryan to Discuss the Truth About Data Centers in Upcoming Interview

Erin Brockovich and Shawn Ryan Come Together For Powerful Conversation On Data Centers Erin Brockovich and Shawn Ryan Come Together For Powerful Conversation On Data Centers

Erin Brockovich and Podcast Host Shawn Ryan Become a Voice for Communities Concerned with Data Centers in New Episode Dropping this Week.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two of America’s leading advocates for the underdog are joining forces for a powerful conversation regarding the hidden impact of data centers . Shawn Ryan, host of the globally top-rated Shawn Ryan Show and former Navy SEAL, teams up with renowned advocate Erin Brockovich to discuss how these facilities affect the environment and reveal their true purpose. With Shawn Hosting one of the top podcasts worldwide--recently surpassing 2 Billion views --this was without a doubt the place to start this vital conversation.“Tennessee has become my home and is where I've chosen to raise my family,” said Shawn Ryan. “These data centers could jeopardize the future of this state and others, so I need to do everything in my power to ensure we preserve this great place.”Both Ryan and Brockovich have made it their personal mission to expose truths and fight for the public interest. This upcoming interview arrives as awareness grows across the country—including in Nashville, where musicians and celebrities are banding together to halt specific data center projects.During this deep dive, Ryan and Brockovich explore the reality behind these facilities, the damage already done, and the long-term consequences for the future. They argue that the American people have been misled about the nature of data centers and will offer solutions on how these developments can be challenged and stopped.This new episode will drop this week on Tuesday July 14th on YouTube and other podcast platforms .For more information or to set up an interview with Shawn Ryan or to receive a media preview of the episode, please contact Cathy Cardenas at cathy@cathycardenas.com.To learn more about the Shawn Ryan Show please visit www.shawnryanshow.com #####ABOUT SHAWN RYANShawn Ryan is a former U.S. Navy SEAL and CIA contractor. After serving in elite special operations and counterterrorism roles, Ryan founded Vigilance Elite and transitioned into media. He is a prominent Hollywood tactical trainer and the host of The Shawn Ryan Show.ABOUT ERIN BROCKOVICHErin Brockovich is an environmental advocate, public speaker, and author dedicated to raising awareness to environmental health issues, groundwater pollution, and the power of community advocacy. Her inspiring story was adapted into the 2000 film Erin Brockovich, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Julia Roberts.

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