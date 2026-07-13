Cohn & Swartzon LLP Extends Catastrophic Injury Victim Representation Across California With Jason D. Cohn

Cohn & Swartzon LLP Founding Partner Jason D. Cohn

The Orange County Trial Attorney Who Has Lived Through Personal Loss Vows Every Catastrophic and Severe Injury Client in California Speaks Directly With Him

I made a promise to myself years ago that no client of mine would face the defense machine without someone genuinely in their corner.” — Jason D. Cohn

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cohn & Swartzon LLP Founding Partner Jason D. Cohn has issued a formal commitment to catastrophic and severe injury victims throughout California: every client who retains the firm for a serious or severe injury and wrongful death matter will speak directly with a highly experienced attorney at every stage of the case, with no handoffs to case managers, no coordinators handling critical communications, and no victim left to navigate the legal process without direct access to an attorney.The announcement reflects both a firm policy and a deeply personal conviction that Cohn says was forged through his own experience of a sudden, devastating loss."I know what it feels like to have the ground pulled out from under you," said Cohn. "When I meet with a catastrophic injury victim or their family member, I am not just their attorney. I understand something about what they are carrying. And I made a promise to myself years ago that no client of mine would face the defense machine without someone genuinely in their corner."Cohn, who opened his practice in 2003 in the office of his late father, a respected California attorney whose death that year became the defining event of Cohn’s legal career, has built a 25 year record representing seriously injured Californians and the families of wrongful death victims across Orange County and throughout the state. In 2008, he co-founded Cohn & Swartzon LLP with longtime friend and fellow attorney partner Saar Swartzon, establishing the direct attorney access standard that now governs every matter the firm accepts.A System Built to Exhaust VictimsCatastrophic injury litigation is among the most psychologically demanding legal experiences a person can face. The physical and emotional trauma of a serious accident, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord damage, or the sudden loss of a family member is compounded by a defense process specifically designed to wear victims down, challenge their credibility, and pressure vulnerable families into settlements that serve insurers rather than the injured.Cohn has spent 25 years inside that process. And he has built his practice around dismantling it for every client he represents."The defense strategy in catastrophic injury cases is often to make victims feel like they are the ones on trial," said Cohn. "To use their trauma against them. My clients have already been through enough. They will not be humiliated or manipulated into accepting less than they deserve. Not while I am their attorney."Veracity at Every StageAmong the most consequential decisions facing catastrophic injury victims is whether to settle a case or proceed to trial. That decision carries enormous financial, emotional, and legal weight and with proper counsel, should never be made under pressure, or with incomplete information.Cohn's approach centers on what he describes as veracity, an honest and unflinching case assessment from the first conversation forward. Clients receive a clear analysis of what the evidence shows, what a jury is likely to do with it, and what the realistic value of the claim is, independent of what the defense hopes a vulnerable victim will accept."I will never tell a client what they want to hear," said Cohn. "I will tell them the truth. If the case is worth fighting at trial, we fight. If a settlement genuinely serves their best interest, I will negotiate without apology. What I will not do is let anyone make that decision without fully understanding what they are walking into."Cohn has been recognized as a Super Lawyers honoree every year since 2014, holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale Hubbell for both legal ability and ethical standards, carries a 10.0 Superb rating on AVVO, and is a Lifetime Member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi Million Dollar Advocates Forum.About Cohn & Swartzon LLPCohn & Swartzon LLP is a California personal injury law firm founded in 2008 by Jason D. Cohn and Saar Swartzon, serving clients across Orange County, Tulare County, and throughout California. Practice areas include catastrophic and serious injuries , wrongful death, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injuries, car and truck accidents, motorcycle and bicycle accidents, pedestrian injuries, dog bite injuries, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure, and premises liability. All consultations are free. All representation is contingency based. No recovery, no fee. Services are available in English and Spanish.

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