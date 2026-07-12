Docufraud Canada Announces Its New Forensic Division and Expansion of Laboratory Testing Services

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Docufraud Canada announces the rollout of it’s expanded Forensic Laboratory providing full forensic laboratory testing and analysis of physical evidence

Forensic Laboratory Services Since 2017” — Dwayne Strocen

TORONTO, CANADA, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Docufraud Canada is pleased to announce the creation of its forensic laboratory division to include full laboratory testing and analysis of physical evidence. This division is in support to criminal defence lawyers, immigration lawyers and workplace investigators.As our name suggests, Docufraud is a Canadian company and one of Canada’s premiere non government run forensic laboratory’s. Our examiners have many hours of court experience and our expert witness forensic reports have been court recognized in all provinces across Canada and the U.S.A.For many years, Docufraud has been known for its expertise in forensic document examination. We have been internationally recognized for our forensic support of fraud investigations and workplace harassment cases. Lawyers have relied on the expertise of our experts to provide sound forensic analysis to uncover the truth behind forged signatures, anonymous handwriting and ink analysis.Previously we have announced our expansion into new forensic disciplines. We’ve announced agreements with well known pharmaceutical laboratories for expert witness toxicology reports that may later be required for civil or criminal court proceedings. With the official expansion of our forensic laboratory division, greater expansion is now possible into additional forensic disciplines.Docufraud’s primary expansion is to enhance our forensic corroboration to the following sectors:Criminal Defence Lawyers who are seeking to provide full support to their clients have struggled to obtain unbiased analysis of physical evidence presented by prosecutors and police. Many qualified experts are former police officers and while experienced, they often do not posses the equipment or tools to offer a complete forensic picture.Immigration Lawyers have clients whose applications have been rejected due to a number of factors. Most notably, positive identification of the applicant does not match the application information. This can be attributed to two factors. Criminal groups who have clearly taken advantage of the application process. Equally common is a disgruntled spouse who no longer intends to provide sponsorship. In these instances the spouse often falsely alleges that a fraudulent application has been submitted.Cold case investigations. Unsolved cases and investigations can be attributed to many factors. No matter the reason, families want closure. The re-examination of evidence is a crucial component in this process. Docufraud experts do not provide investigative services but the re-examination of evidence is essential in the advancement of any investigation. Forensic testing is primarily used as an investigative aid allowing the investigator to focus their attention in a particular direction or a person of interest. Forensic testing is also used to confirm or refute results put forth by police agencies or investigators. This is accomplished with unbiased and independent testing and analysis.And finally, workplace investigations. Obviously no two workplace investigations are the same. An employee who is the recipient of anonymous emails, letters, notes or offensive writings in a lunchroom, whiteboard or wall is entitled to a safe work environment. Workplace accidents such as slip and fall, personal injury or site safety violations can happen anywhere. At Docufraud we will deploy a forensic technician and photographer wherever needed. Accident scenes and construction workplace investigations have added complexity often due to the size of the scene. It is this exact reason that proper documentation of an accident scene is needed to protect continuity of evidence for future examination.The expansion of our forensic laboratory into new disciplines not only offers a greater range of forensic services for the benefit of our customers. It also provides internship and career opportunities for those seeking greater forensic laboratory experience.

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