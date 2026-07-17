XeleratedFifty and Future Aero Lab Partner to Accelerate Aviation Innovation

XeleratedFifty and Future Aero Lab join forces

Two leading organisations in aviation's innovation ecosystem join forces to connect founders and investors at a key moment for the sector's transformation

FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XeleratedFifty , the global innovation partner accelerating breakthrough technologies in complex, high-impact industries, and Future Aero Lab , a leading aviation innovation programme, today announced a strategic collaboration. The partnership will combine both organisations' networks, expertise, and platforms to support founders, provide advice and mentorship, attract capital, and advance breakthrough technologies in aviation.XeleratedFifty, launched and run by the team behind Boeing's Aerospace Xelerated, has built a global track record in sourcing, scaling, and commercialising breakthrough technologies across aerospace, defence, shipping, and clean energy. Future Aero Lab has, since its founding in 2020, become one of the most respected platforms for aviation innovation — building a community of founders, mentors, and investors united by the conviction that aviation's future is both an engineering challenge and an investment opportunity.The partnership brings these complementary strengths together: Future Aero Lab's deep programme expertise, curated startup community, and European ecosystem; and XeleratedFifty's global investor network, corporate partnerships, and experience turning early-stage innovation into market-ready solutions.Nichola Quinn, Founder and CEO of XeleratedFifty, said:“What Stephan and the Future Aero Lab team have built over several years is exceptional — a community that founders trust and investors value. That kind of ecosystem doesn’t happen by accident. We share the same belief that aviation’s transformation will be driven by the right startups getting the right support at the right time, and we believe we can help make that happen faster together.”Stephan Uhrenbacher, Founding CEO of Future Aero Lab, said:“XeleratedFifty brings exactly what our founders and investors need most: global reach, serious capital relationships, and a team that knows how to move from pilot to scale in industries as complex as aviation. This partnership strengthens what Future Aero Lab has been building since 2020 — and gives every founder in our community more resources and expertise, and a clearer path to the investment and the commercial partnerships that will define the next decade in our industry.”The collaboration includes joint work on the Future Aero Festival, a flagship two-day convening event taking place on 30 November and 1 December 2026 at Munich Airport LabCampus , bringing together aviation startups, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders. XeleratedFifty joins as a core partner, contributing investor engagement, ecosystem activation, and strategic advisory input to the programme. The partnership will then extend in modular steps to include a dedicated Startup Mentoring Programme, connecting high-potential ventures with the capital and expertise they need to scale.###ABOUTXeleratedFifty, launched and run by the team behind Boeing’s Aerospace Xelerated, is a global innovation partner that helps corporates and governments source, scale, and commercialise breakthrough technologies in complex, high-impact industries including aerospace, defence, shipping, and energy. The firm connects startups, investors, corporates, and public sector stakeholders to deliver revenue-generating pilots, strategic investments, and market-ready innovation. XeleratedFifty is part of The Fifty Group of companies — a network advancing sustainability through innovation, investment, and action.For more information, visit www.xeleratedfifty.com Future Aero Lab is a leading aviation innovation programme, connecting aviation startups with the investors, mentors, and industry leaders they need to grow. Founded in 2020 in Hamburg, Germany, Future Aero Lab operates at the intersection of entrepreneurship, investment, and aerospace — building a community that advances aviation’s transition to net zero through programmes, events, and long-term ecosystem development.For more information, visit www.futureaero.org

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