Mali Wilson’s 'No More Silence' Amplifies Black Jewish Unity Through Music and Education

Mali Wilson Grammy Nominated artist No More Silence new release from Mali Wilson on July 17th

New Single Advances Spill the Honey’s Mission to Combat Antisemitism and Racism Through Music, Dialogue and University Education Programs

My hope is that ‘No More Silence’ encourages people to choose understanding over division and reminds us that our shared humanity is greater than the differences that separate us.”” — Mali Wilson

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy nominated producer, songwriter and recording artist Mali Wilson, formerly known as Malissa “Mali” Hunter, will release “No More Silence” worldwide on July 17. Created in partnership with Dr. Shari Rogers, Spill the Honey and EarthAngel Worldwide, the song is the musical centerpiece of the Spill the Honey Movement and a call for people of every background to reject hatred, speak out against injustice and choose empathy, unity and shared humanity.

Written by Wilson, Craig J. Snider, Eric D. Wilson and Dr. Rogers, “No More Silence” grew out of the team’s collaboration on Shared Legacies: The African American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance, the award-winning documentary for which Wilson and the StoneWood Studios creative team composed the original score. Following the film’s release, Rogers invited Wilson to create an original song that could carry its message beyond the screen and into classrooms, campuses and communities across the country.

For more than three years, Wilson has performed the anthem at community gatherings, educational programs and major public events, including New York City’s Central Park, Morehouse College, the Billie Holiday Theatre and Juneteenth celebrations. Audience members repeatedly asked when the song would be available to stream, and the July 17 release answers that demand while advancing the larger educational work of Spill the Honey.

“Music has always had the ability to bring people together across cultures and generations, stated songwriter, Mali Wilson. “My hope is that ‘No More Silence’ encourages people to choose understanding over division and reminds us that our shared humanity is greater than the differences that separate us.”

Spill the Honey was founded by Dr. Shari Rogers to use the transformative power of the arts and education to confront antisemitism and racism while rebuilding the historic coalition between African American and Jewish communities. Its work includes Shared Legacies screenings, standards aligned curriculum, educator training, community workshops and hip hop based educational programming that helps young people connect history with present day responsibility.

“Dr. Jones and I decided to raise our voices together to help rebuild the historic coalition between African Americans and Jews. We realized that the shared pain as well as unique ordeals of Jews and African Americans can be utilized to encourage and excite other diverse communities to join us in the fight against persecution and oppression that still exist,” said Dr. Rogers, recalling the organization’s founding work with civil rights leader Dr. Clarence B. Jones.

WHY UNIVERSITY INCLUSION MATTERS

Universities are essential to the next chapter of the Spill the Honey mission. College campuses bring together students from different backgrounds at a formative moment when they are developing their civic identities, building coalitions and learning how to engage across disagreement. At a time when antisemitism, racism and social division continue to affect campus communities, universities need credible programs that combine history, human stories, the arts and structured dialogue.

Spill the Honey’s Shared Legacies Campus Guide gives student governments, cultural organizations, faith groups, faculty and campus leaders practical frameworks to host documentary screenings, facilitate thoughtful conversations and turn historical reflection into empathy, solidarity and civic action. The program’s student-led approach encourages organizations that may not typically work together to cohost events and build lasting relationships rooted in shared values.

By incorporating Shared Legacies and related Spill the Honey educational programs into university courses, first year experiences, orientation programs, student leadership initiatives and campuswide events, institutions can help students understand the history and continuing relevance of Black Jewish cooperation, recognize the interconnected dangers of antisemitism and racism, and practice the dialogue and shared responsibility required to build inclusive communities.

“No More Silence” gives universities an additional point of engagement through music. Live or virtual performances, artist conversations, documentary screenings and curriculum-based discussions can connect history to contemporary culture and give students a creative, accessible way to explore coalition building, social justice and the responsibility to speak when others are targeted.

Wilson recently released her debut full length album, Retro In Real Time, but chose to release “No More Silence” independently because of its direct connection to the movement’s educational and community initiatives.

The release also reflects the continuing partnership between Spill the Honey and EarthAngel Worldwide, the nonprofit founded by Wilson. Based at StoneWood Ranch in Georgia, EarthAngel Worldwide brings together music, youth development, environmental stewardship, artist mentorship and pollinator education to foster stronger communities and encourage responsible care for the planet.

“No More Silence” will be available on all major digital streaming platforms beginning July 17.

LEARN MORE: spillthehoney.com

CAMPUS RESOURCES: spillthehoney.com/campusguide

About Spill the Honey

Spill the Honey is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and racism through arts based education and cultural engagement. Inspired by the historic partnership between African American and Jewish leaders during the Civil Rights Movement, the organization develops film, music, curriculum, educator training and community programming that promote dialogue, empathy, coalition building and collective action.

About Mali Wilson

Grammy nominated producer, songwriter and recording artist Mali Wilson is the founder of StoneWood Studios and EarthAngel Worldwide. Throughout her career, Wilson has combined music, artist development, education and community engagement to create projects that encourage collaboration, creativity and positive social impact.

About EarthAngel Worldwide

EarthAngel Worldwide is a Georgia based nonprofit organization that brings together music, environmental stewardship, youth mentorship, artist development, pollinator education and community programming. Operating from StoneWood Ranch, the organization advances the belief that caring for people and caring for the planet are complementary missions.

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