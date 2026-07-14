ELECTE Reports Over 40% Revenue Growth as Newsletter Passes 100,000 Subscribers

ELECTE milestone graphic showing over 40% revenue growth in fiscal year 2025 and more than 100,000 newsletter subscribers.

ELECTE reports over 40% revenue growth in fiscal year 2025 as its newsletter community passes 100,000 subscribers.

Picture of Fabio Lauria, Ceo and Founder of ELECTE

Fabio Lauria, Ceo & Founder | ELECTE

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ELECTE is an AI-powered data analytics platform for small and medium-sized enterprises, founded in Milan in 2023.

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The ELECTE newsletter: forecasts, market analysis, and AI strategy for 100,000+ readers every Thursday.

AI analytics platform for SMEs passes 100,000 newsletter subscribers and launches The ELECTE Digest as founder joins European DIGITAL SME Alliance

Revenue that proves adoption and distribution we own — that is how a platform for SMEs earns trust”
— Fabio Lauria
MILAN, MI, ITALY, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELECTE (ELECTE S.R.L.), the AI-powered data analytics platform for small and medium-sized enterprises, today announces a series of company milestones reached since the release of its AI Agent in April 2026: revenue growth of more than 40% in fiscal year 2025 compared to 2024, a newsletter community past 100,000 subscribers, the entry of founder and CEO Fabio Lauria into the European DIGITAL SME Alliance, and the launch of The ELECTE Digest, a new weekly curated email for SMEs.

Over 40% Revenue Growth in Fiscal Year 2025

ELECTE reports an increase in revenue of more than 40% for fiscal year 2025 compared to fiscal year 2024. The result reflects the platform's move toward automation-first analytics described in the April release, with the AI Agent and the expanded integration catalogue supporting adoption across a customer base of more than 500 businesses.

Newsletter Community Passes 100,000 Subscribers

ELECTE's newsletter, published weekly in English and Italian, has grown past 100,000 subscribers. The publication covers AI, data analytics, and technology strategy for European business leaders, with an editorial policy of independent analysis, sourced data, and no sponsored placements.

The growth accompanies a full migration of the publication to self-hosted infrastructure, giving ELECTE direct control over delivery, deliverability, and subscriber data — consistent with the company's European data governance positioning.

Launch of The ELECTE Digest

ELECTE is launching The ELECTE Digest, a weekly curated email delivering essential AI and technology developments for SMEs in a compact format. The Digest complements the long-form newsletter, and ELECTE has also opened official WhatsApp and Telegram channels, adding two direct distribution surfaces alongside email.

A Daily Editorial Operation

The Digest joins a media operation that now publishes daily. ELECTE's editorial hub at electe.net releases new analysis and practical guides for SMEs every day, spanning AI adoption, data infrastructure, and technology strategy, in addition to the weekly newsletter. The company produces two podcasts — AI Frontiers and The ELECTE Review — distributed on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and Amazon Music.

The editorial catalogue also includes the whitepaper "AI for European SMEs: The 2026 Playbook," available through major ebook channels, extending ELECTE's analysis of how European small and medium-sized enterprises can adopt AI within their regulatory and economic constraints.

Founder Joins the European DIGITAL SME Alliance

ELECTE founder and CEO Fabio Lauria has joined the European DIGITAL SME Alliance, the largest network of ICT small and medium-sized enterprises in Europe. The membership connects him to the European digital policy ecosystem and reflects the company's focus on the regulatory and economic conditions under which European SMEs adopt AI.

First Exhibition in Asia: SushiTech Tokyo

In April, ELECTE exhibited at SushiTech Tokyo within the ICE Italian Pavilion, marking the company's first presence at an Asian technology event and a step in extending its reach beyond its established European and international markets.

Platform Development

The platform continues to expand around the AI Agent released in April, which generates financial and operational reports automatically, keeps analyses updated as data changes, and monitors competitors continuously. ELECTE now offers a catalogue of over 50 native integrations spanning accounting software, databases, payment providers, and marketing platforms, alongside dedicated solutions for SMEs, enterprise, finance, retail, and construction, with published case studies across healthcare, fintech, and technology companies.

The ecosystem around the platform includes a public REST API with developer documentation at api.electe.net, a suite of free tools at tools.electe.net, and a public status page. The company maintains its long-term objective: enabling companies to access advanced analytical capabilities without internal data teams or external consultants.

European Data Governance and Sustainability

All customer data is hosted on servers in Europe, in full compliance with the GDPR and European data protection standards, alongside CCPA compliance for US users. ELECTE is a member of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), where it participates in standards work relevant to data privacy and web machine learning.

The company is a Stripe Climate member, contributing a portion of its revenue to carbon removal technologies, and has been independently assessed for sustainability performance.

Statements

"The AI Agent release in April was about automating analytical work. What we are announcing today is the business around it," said Fabio Lauria, CEO of ELECTE. "Revenue growth of more than 40% and a community of over 100,000 readers — that is how a platform for SMEs earns trust: revenue that proves adoption and distribution we own. Joining the European DIGITAL SME Alliance puts me closer to the policy conversations that decide how European SMEs will adopt AI."

About ELECTE

Founded in Milan in 2023 by Fabio Lauria, ELECTE develops an AI-powered data analytics platform that automatically analyses data and creates visual reports, enabling growing companies to generate forecasts and automate analysis without in-house technical expertise or external consultants. The platform serves more than 500 businesses across 40+ countries. ELECTE is a member of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and a recipient of the Le Fonti Awards 2025 for Excellence in Innovation and Leadership in AI Solutions, among other industry recognitions. The company publishes a weekly newsletter with a community of more than 100,000 subscribers, a daily editorial hub, and the podcasts AI Frontiers and The ELECTE Review.

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Fabio Lauria
ELECTE
+39 0230356790
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Electe Srl
Via Montenapoleone 8
Milan, 20121
Italy
+39 0230356790
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Founded in Milan in 2023 by Fabio Lauria, ELECTE develops AI-powered tools that enable growing companies to generate financial forecasts, automate data analysis, and produce visual reports without the need for in-house technical expertise or external consultants. The platform serves SMEs across multiple sectors in Europe and internationally, with over 500 businesses onboarded and a newsletter community of more than 40,000 subscribers. ELECTE has achieved 278% platform growth and an 87% reduction in data processing time for clients. The company is a member of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and a recipient of the Le Fonti Awards 2025 for Excellence in Innovation and Leadership in AI Solutions. For more information visit the company website

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