Suzanne Nadell, Christian Leadership Coach, Says Declining Women Leaders Should Be a Wake-Up Call for Businesses

Suzanne Nadell

Suzanne Nadell says companies must move beyond symbolic diversity efforts and create workplaces where women leaders can thrive in the long term

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of steady progress and upward mobility, women in leadership are beginning to lose ground. As the number of women in leadership continues to decline, so too could opportunities for advancement, mentorship, and the diverse perspectives that help organizations build stronger, more ethical workplace cultures, says Suzanne Nadell, creator of Called to All Of It, leadership expert, and author of Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn't Think You Could Be.

"When women lose ground in leadership, businesses lose ground too," says Nadell. "Organizations can't afford to overlook talented women if they want to remain innovative, competitive, and prepared for the future. The decline in women leaders is a step backward for all of us. The strongest organizations create workplaces where everyone feels valued, because inclusion isn't a women's issue or a men's issue; it's a business issue. That means everyone, regardless of gender."

According to the report, women now hold just 31% of senior leadership positions in the United States, down from 34% in 2025 and 35% in 2024. Globally, women make up more than 41% of the workforce but occupy only 28% of leadership roles. The research points to several factors behind the decline, including the "glass cliff" phenomenon, economic uncertainty, and the increased scrutiny and pressure women often experience after reaching leadership positions.

"The numbers tell us that progress isn't guaranteed," says Nadell. "When organizations assume diversity will continue improving on its own, they risk undoing years of meaningful advancement. Companies need to invest in developing women leaders before a crisis arises—not simply place them in impossible situations when challenges already exist."

The report notes that women are disproportionately appointed to leadership roles during periods of organizational instability, where success is less likely, and criticism is often more intense. Combined with economic slowdowns that reduce opportunities for advancement, these conditions make it increasingly difficult for women to reach and remain in executive positions.

Nadell believes another factor contributing to the shrinking leadership pipeline is burnout. Many women continue to shoulder competing demands at work and at home, often without the support systems needed to sustain long-term leadership success.

"Leadership development isn't about checking a diversity box," Nadell explains. "It's about creating systems that recognize talent, provide meaningful mentorship, and give women the same opportunities to succeed that have historically been available to others. Sustainable leadership grows through preparation, support, and opportunity."

In response to the growing pressures facing women in leadership, Nadell created Called to All Of It, a coaching and community program designed to help women lead with confidence without sacrificing their careers, families, or faith. The program equips women with practical strategies to overcome burnout, build resilience, and pursue leadership from a place of purpose rather than exhaustion.

To learn more, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3TuOkto

"I've worked with women who believed success required sacrificing their health, their families, or even their identity," says Nadell. "I created Called to All Of It because I want women to know they don't have to shrink their ambitions to honor their values. With the right support, women can thrive both personally and professionally."

She adds, "Women pull other women up. When they see themselves represented in leadership roles, they're more likely to believe those opportunities are possible for them. That creates a ripple effect that strengthens organizations, communities, and future generations of leaders."

She encourages employers to establish transparent promotion pathways, expand mentorship and sponsorship programs, evaluate leaders using equitable standards, and ensure women are prepared for leadership opportunities long before executive vacancies emerge.

"When women are included in leadership, everyone benefits," Nadell concludes. "We build stronger businesses, stronger communities, and stronger generations of future leaders because opportunity creates opportunity. Talent—not gender—should determine who gets a seat at the table."

About Suzanne Nadell

Suzanne Nadell is a newsroom executive, a leadership consultant for Christian women seeking to strengthen their faith and careers, and the author of Wired to Lead. Through coaching, training, and consulting, she empowers leaders to navigate change, strengthen communication, and create environments where people and businesses thrive.

To learn more, click here: https://suzannenadell.com/

Suzanne Nadell is available for interviews.

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