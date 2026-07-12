In response to the joint statement released by the governments of the United States of America, the Republic of the Philippines, Australia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Romania, Slovenia, and the United Kingdom on the so-called “South China Sea arbitration award” on July 12, 2026, 10 years after its issuance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China solemnly declares the following:

1. China has sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao (the South China Sea Islands), consisting of Dongsha Qundao (the Dongsha Islands), Xisha Qundao (the Xisha Islands), Zhongsha Qundao (the Zhongsha Islands) and Nansha Qundao (the Nansha Islands); China has internal waters, territorial sea, contiguous zone, exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, based on Nanhai Zhudao; China has historic rights in the South China Sea. China’s sovereignty over Nanhai Zhudao and the relevant rights and interests in the South China Sea have been established in the long course of history. As early as 200 B.C., in the Western Han Dynasty, the Chinese people sailed in the South China Sea and, through long-term practice, discovered Nanhai Zhudao. China is the first to have continuously, peacefully and effectively exercised sovereignty and jurisdiction over Nanhai Zhudao and relevant waters. Nanhai Zhudao have long been widely recognized by the international community as part of China’s territory.

2. The South China Sea is one of the safest sea lanes in the world. The freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea has never been a problem. China firmly upholds its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, and remains steadfast in maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea. In response to certain countries’ infringements and provocations in the South China Sea, China has taken resolute measures to defend its rights and interests—measures that are reasonable, legitimate, professional and restrained. The U.S. and other external countries have been persistently reinforcing military presence in the South China Sea, throwing their weight around and fanning the flames. These acts of militarization and coercion constitute the primary challenge to the current situation in the South China Sea.

3. Land territorial issues are not subject to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). With the optional exceptions declaration China made in 2006 pursuant to Article 298 of the Convention, maritime delimitation disputes have been excluded from the compulsory dispute settlement procedures under UNCLOS. China does not accept any imposed solution with respect to territorial issues and maritime delimitation disputes. China will continue to uphold the fundamental principles of international law and basic norms of international relations as affirmed by the United Nations Charter, including respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity and the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes. China remains committed to resolving the relevant disputes in the South China Sea through negotiation and consultation with countries directly concerned, on the basis of respecting historical facts and in accordance with international law, so as to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

4. China’s position on the “South China Sea arbitration” has been clear, consistent and firm. The “arbitration” violates fundamental principles of international law, including state consent and pacta sunt servanda, contravenes UNCLOS itself, and, still more importantly, runs counter to the basic facts of the South China Sea. The so-called “award” is nothing but a worthless piece of paper that is illegal, null and void, and has no binding force. China does not accept or recognize the “award,” and opposes and does not accept any claim or action based on it. China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea shall not be affected by the “award” under any circumstances.

5. For the past 10 years, the “award” has not only failed to resolve the maritime issues between China and the Philippines, but instead has become a tool for the Philippines to expand its territorial and maritime claims, exacerbated tensions in the region and provided a pretext for external forces to intervene and destabilize the South China Sea. It has become a stumbling block to China-Philippines relations and to peace and stability in the South China Sea. If the “award” were to be taken as a standard, many countries’ islands and reefs would be denied the basis for claiming maritime rights and interests. May we ask, have those countries supporting the “award” voluntarily waived the maritime rights and interests deriving from their relevant islands and reefs? The continued playing up of the illegal “award” by certain countries is inconsistent with the trend of peace and stability in the region, and goes against the aspirations of countries and people in the region for development and prosperity. Such attempts are doomed to fail. China urges the relevant countries to earnestly respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, stop stirring up trouble over the South China Sea issue, and cease undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea.