Single-Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Injury Crash in Ada County

ADA COUNTY, IDAHO – The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a single-vehicle versus pedestrian injury crash that occurred July 12th, 2026, at approximately 2:37 a.m., westbound I-84 near milepost 45, in Meridian, Idaho

A 76-year-old male from Boise, Idaho, was walking westbound on I-84 in the far-right lane when he was struck by a 2013 Nissan 370Z, driven by a 19-year-old male from Meridian, Idaho.

The pedestrian was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Nissan was uninjured.

The driver of the Nissan was wearing a seatbelt.

The two far-right lanes on the westbound I-84 were closed for approximately three hours.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Meridian Police Department, Meridian Fire Department, and Ada County Paramedics.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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4763 // 4643 // 414

Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho