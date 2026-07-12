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MaineDOT to Work on Forest Avenue in Portland

MaineDOT to Work on Forest Avenue in Portland

Drivers should plan for delays.

PORTLAND – July 1, 2026 — Starting July 15, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will begin work on Forest Avenue from the Allen Avenue Intersection to the Riverside Street Intersection in Portland for a highway preservation paving project.

The project work will include cold milling of the existing pavement surface, paving of an ultra-thin bonded wearing course, and pedestrian safety improvements.

During the project, there will be shoulder closures and lane shifts during the day with two-way traffic maintained. At night, there will be one-way alternating traffic controlled by flaggers.

Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of August.

The contractor for this project is Coastal Road Repair of Westbrook, Maine.

The contract amount is $993,253.10

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MaineDOT to Work on Forest Avenue in Portland

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