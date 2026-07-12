AWOS III Weather Systems Now Live at Bethel, Strengthening Safety and Community Resilience

AUGUSTA – July 2, 2026 — The Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) is excited to announce that a new Automated Weather Observing System III (AWOS III) unit is officially operational at Bethel Regional Airport (0B1), with Princeton Municipal Airport (PNN) to follow soon.

This state-of-the-art system delivers continuous, real-time weather data that enhances aviation safety, supports emergency response, and bolsters local economic activity.

In a state known for fast-changing weather, rugged terrain, and a mix of coastal, island, and rural communities, AWOS III delivers critical weather information that protects lives and supports local economies. The new installations represent a major step forward for our communities.

AWOS III will assist with the following:

Support Safe Operations at Coastal Airports

Critical Support for First Responders in Surrounding Areas

Economic Growth and Local Airport Viability

Integration with National Weather and Aviation Systems

The state’s AWOS III efforts are funded through a combination of the FAA Airport Improvement Program Grants, which is providing 95% of project costs, with the remaining share contributed by the Maine Department of Transportation. The current grant also includes design for AWOS III at three other Maine airports.

For more information about AWOS III systems or MaineDOT’s aviation initiatives, please contact the Maine Department of Transportation’s Aviation Division.

Weather data for Bethel can be found here: Airport Weather Advisor® AWOS Live™ | K0B1

Additional information on AWOS III

1. Supports Safe Operations at Coastal Airports

Provides accurate, up-to-the-minute weather observations, including time of the latest weather sequence, altimeter setting, wind speed and direction, temperature, dew point, visibility, cloud height, and sky condition. These capabilities report METAR/SPECI data and support automated voice broadcasts. (A METAR (Meteorological Aerodrome Report) is an hourly weather observation for an aerodrome. A SPECI is a special (non-routine) observation issued when conditions change significantly.)

Improves pilot situational awareness during takeoff, landing, and low-visibility conditions—common challenges in Maine’s coastal environment.

Enhances storm preparation, response, and recovery efforts. Weather data is publicly accessible via telephone and radio frequencies.

2. Critical Support for First Responders in Surrounding Areas

Provides precise, reliable weather data for emergency planners, public safety agencies, public works, law enforcement, and search-and-rescue teams.

Enables faster, more confident go/no-go decisions for LifeFlight and medevac missions, where real-time weather is essential for rotor-wing and fixed-wing operations.

Maintains dependable weather reporting during storms or natural disasters, supporting continuity of operations.

3. Economic Growth and Local Airport Viability

Increases airport reliability, attracting business, charter, and tourism flights.

Supports corporate flight operations for major employers.

Strengthens the role of small airports as economic anchors in communities by improving accessibility and operational consistency.

Encourages investment and development by enhancing transportation infrastructure and regional connectivity.

4. Integration with National Weather and Aviation Systems