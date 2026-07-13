Printed Word Reviews Creates New Home to Acclaimed Author J. Chester Johnson's Influential 'For Racial Healing' Series

Printed Word Reviews "Damaged Heritage: The Elaine Race Massacre and A Story of Reconciliation" Author J. Chester Johnson AS SEEN IN NYC's Times Square Printed Word Reviews

Under a New Agreement, Printed Word Reviews Will Host Past and New Installments of Johnson’s Highly Influential Serialization: “For Racial Healing.”

J. Chester Johnson confronts the darkest corners of American history with unflinching honesty and poetic grace: True reconciliation requires personal accountability and direct, human-to-human action.” — Ted Olczak, Publisher of the Printed Word Reviews magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printed Word Reviews announced today that it has signed award-winning poet, essayist, and historian J. Chester Johnson to a new collaboration. Under the new agreement, Printed Word Reviews will offer readers a definitive collection of both past installments and highly anticipated new releases over the next year.Originally launched as a deeply personal and philosophical digital project on his website, the “For Racial Healing” series provides a rigorous, blueprint-style framework for addressing American racism and achieving meaningful, localized racial healing. Moving to Printed Word Reviews, https://www.printedwordreviews.com/articles , expands the reach of Johnson’s vital perspectives to a broader audience of literary enthusiasts, historians, and social advocates.“J. Chester Johnson possesses a rare and profound ability to confront the darkest corners of American history with unflinching honesty and poetic grace,” said Ted Olczak, Publisher of Printed Word Reviews. “His work on the 1919 Elaine Race Massacre and his subsequent journey toward healing have shown that true racial healing requires personal accountability and direct, human-to-human action. We are honored to provide a home for his ‘For Racial Healing’ series, offering our readers an essential roadmap for dismantling systemic division.”Johnson, the bestselling author of Damaged Heritage: The Elaine Race Massacre and A Story of Reconciliation (Pegasus Books/Simon & Schuster), wrote his landmark text after discovering that his own grandfather had participated in one of the worst racial massacres in U.S. history. Rather than turning away, Johnson embarked on a transformative, seven-year relationship of racial healing with Sheila L. Walker, a descendant of the Black sharecroppers his grandfather’s white posse attacked.The upcoming series on Printed Word Reviews will expand upon the core philosophies that have defined Johnson’s advocacy, including:* The "One-to-One" Protocol: Moving past large, protective institutional silos to build radical, localized, individual Black-to-white allyships.* Dismantling "Filiopietism": Challenging white Americans to overcome the excessive veneration of ancestors and family traditions that frequently masks a history of white supremacy.* The Path of "Authentic Passion": Adopting a deliberate, loving commitment to understand and co-inhere with Black history, culture, and personhood.“True racial healing cannot be achieved through generic corporate utterances or detached academic theories; it must happen in the granular, often close, challenging space of personal human relationships,” said J. Chester Johnson, author of “For Racial Healing” series. “I am thrilled to partner with Printed Word Reviews to bring these essays to a wider readership. It is my hope that by sharing these insights, we can hand readers the practical tools to begin the work of racial healing in their own communities.”The website will feature definitive, republished editions of foundational essays such as “To Begin With…” and “The Loneliness of the White Writer on Racial Healing,” alongside brand-new, never-before-published commentary analyzing the evolving state of race relations in America today.About J. Chester JohnsonJ. Chester Johnson is a celebrated poet, essayist, and translator. In addition to his acclaimed nonfiction work on racial justice, he is well-known as one of the translators of the Psalms for the Episcopal Church’s Book of Common Prayer (a project he worked on alongside W. H. Auden), and for his universally recognized 9/11 memorial poem, “St. Paul’s Chapel.” To learn more about his work, visit jchesterjohnson.com.About Printed Word ReviewsPrinted Word Reviews is a premier literary publication dedicated to highlighting award-winning authors and their books as well as exploring the intersection of culture, history, and the written word. Through insightful reviews, essays, and featured columns, the publication highlights the voices shaping contemporary literature and social discourse.

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