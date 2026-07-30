GlobaleSIM Reports 45% Revenue Growth and 68% Order Increase in 2025 as Travelers Move Away from Traditional Roaming

A traveler using instant, app-based eSIM connectivity abroad

GlobaleSIM's 2025 net sales grew 45% and orders rose 68% as travelers move away from costly roaming toward instant eSIM connectivity.

We see it in the field every day — travelers are no longer willing to pay for expensive roaming when an instant, affordable alternative exists.” — Yitzhak Cohen, CEO, GlobaleSIM

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobaleSIM , a provider of international eSIM data plans, today announced that its net sales grew 45% and order volume grew 68% in 2025 compared to the prior year, as the company crossed 500,000 travelers served across more than 190 countries.The company attributes the growth to rising traveler frustration with legacy roaming, from unpredictable bills to the hassle of swapping physical SIM cards at each destination. GlobaleSIM's eSIM data plans start at $4 for 1GB, an approach the company says cuts typical roaming costs by up to 80% compared to traditional carrier rates. Europe was the company's top-selling destination in 2025 by items sold, followed by the United States, Albania, Canada, and Turkey.The milestone comes as the broader travel eSIM industry accelerates: retail spending on travel eSIM services is projected to grow five-fold between 2023 and 2028, according to research firm Kaleido Intelligence, with traditional carriers facing billions of dollars in potential lost roaming revenue as consumers shift toward digital-first solutions."We see it in the field every day -- travelers are no longer willing to pay for expensive roaming packages when an instant, affordable alternative exists. Half a million travelers have already trusted us across 190 countries, and this is only the beginning," said Yitzhak Cohen, CEO of GlobaleSIM.Looking ahead, the company says international travel patterns remain sensitive to broader instability. "We saw a slowdown in international travel over the past few months amid regional instability, including the conflict involving Iran. But we're already seeing the market wake back up, with international travelers returning to routes across the region," Cohen added.Travelers can compare available plans and destinations at globalesim.app.About GlobaleSIM:GlobaleSIM is an international eSIM provider offering instant activation, 5G connectivity, and 24/7 customer support across more than 190 countries. It is operated by ADORIAUSA TELECOM LLC.

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