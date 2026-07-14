191,283 AI Study Sessions: LearnWise's 2026 Research Shows How AI Is Actually Used in Higher Ed

Discover the LearnWise AI 2026 State of AI-Powered Teaching & Learning Report

191,283 real AI study sessions across 56 higher ed institutions show AI answering questions at scale, while faculty keep every grading decision

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LearnWise AI today released its 2026 State of AI-Powered Teaching & Learning report , drawing on an anonymized and aggregated dataset of 191,283 real AI-led study sessions covering more than 1.7 million individual student interactions, across higher education partner institutions in 11 countries between September 2025 and April 2026. It is one of the largest looks yet at how AI tutoring and course support actually performs once it is running inside real courses, beyond the pilot.The report highlights three main findings.1. Students are getting course-specific, cited guidance inside the learning platforms they already use, available 24/7. AI study assistants delivered a 99.4% self-service resolution rate, meaning the AI produced a working answer without an explicit hard failure in nearly all conversations. The median time to that answer was 3 minutes, against 24 hours or more for a typical email to a professor. Students are not just using it for quick lookups either: conversations averaged 8.9 messages, sustained study sessions of 16 messages or more ran for a median of 44 minutes, and 52% of all AI study sessions happened outside standard business hours (evenings, pre-dawn, and weekends) when human support is hard to find.2. Faculty are using AI as a co-author, not a replacement. 31 participating institutions also use LearnWise's AI Feedback & Grader, producing over 17,937 finalized feedback items. LearnWise estimates this saves partner institutions approximately 1,160 hours of faculty time over the study window, without removing faculty from the loop: every AI draft is co-authored and passes through an instructor before it reaches a student.3. The system is carefully designed to know its limits, and to route judgment back to educators and instructors when it hits them. Approximately 15% of all Tutor conversations included an explicit referral to a human resource (an instructor, a campus service, or the library), even when the AI provided an answer, rather than the AI Assistant guessing when it lacked confidence. The report shows this as intentional: a system built to route judgment back to educators and campus resources, not to replace them. Greg Marschall , CEO of LearnWise AI, shares: "In Higher Ed, we’ve spent years speculating about the impact of AI in education. With over 191,000 real AI-led study sessions, we are getting real feedback: students are showing up on nights and weekends, while engaging in deeply with the content. Faculty are actively partnering with AI to draft feedback for students. The AI brings humans into the loop about once every seven sessions. That's the biggest takeaway: AI's best use isn't replacing faculty. It's clearing the repetitive work so faculty has more room to teach."The report also profiles how several large higher education institutions have deployed AI tutoring and feedback tools directly inside their learning management systems, outlines a leadership toolkit for institutions evaluating AI tools, and provides strategic recommendations for teaching & learning teams and academic staff based on the data. The full 2026 State of AI-Powered Teaching & Learning report is available here. Blackboard Together 2026 attendees who want to discuss the findings from this report, are welcome to stop by LearnWise's booth (Booth 9), where CEO Greg Marschall is available for meetings throughout the conference.About LearnWise AILearnWise is an award-winning AI platform that empowers higher education institutions to enhance support, tutoring, assessment, and operations through advanced, context-aware AI integrated to campus systems. LearnWise improves the student experience, reduces operational burden, and offers a responsible, scalable approach to AI adoption in higher and further education. Available across 107 languages, LearnWise integrates with 400+ edtech platforms, serving over 150+ partner institutions worldwide. ISO, SOC2, GDPR, FIPPA, FERPA, compliant. Learn more at learnwise.ai

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