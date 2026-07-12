GARCIAS Just Made History at Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, ITALY, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- So here's the thing - GARCIAS has been on everyone's radar for a while now, but this season? Nicolas Martin Garcia finally made his official Milan Fashion Week debut. And it's kind of a big deal because he's the first Colombian menswear designer to ever get on the official CNMI calendar. First. Ever.The SS27 collection is called "Si lo crees, lo creas" – Latin Dreamers – and it's basically a love letter to his life between Colombia and Italy. And you can really see that duality in every piece.The color palette alone tells the story. Think Caribbean mornings: sky blues, creams, powder pinks, butter yellows, faded indigos, caramels and tobaccos, with pops of coral and terracotta. It's soft, warm, super wearable.Now the silhouettes? Relaxed but refined. He did these tailored knee-length bermuda shorts with pleats—very sharp—paired with ribbed tank tops or flowy wide-leg trousers. Then you've got oversized hooded outerwear, cropped cardigans, washed denim shirt jackets, and knitted poncho vests. It's menswear that feels easy but still polished.What really makes this collection stand out though is the craftsmanship. He's mixing Colombian textile traditions - like Wayuu - inspired crochet and patterns from traditional Andean ruanas - with Italian tailoring techniques and premium fabrics like linen and cottons. So you get this beautiful tension between heritage and luxury.Some standout details: faded denim pieces with crystal embroidery, silk shirts printed with motifs from 19th - century Colombian banknotes (so cool), and this brown satin sash worn low on the hips with a hand-applied silver crystal flower over cream trousers. Accessories-wise, there were layered pearl necklaces, chains, crochet hats, bandanas, and the brand's monogram embroidered in gold thread and crystals.The whole collection is scattered with Spanish phrases too - "Si lo crees, lo creas," "Todo lo que soñamos se va a lograr," "¿Y si todo sale bien?" - which feel like little affirmations of hope and belief woven right into the clothes.And the show itself? He transformed the venue into a full Latin American neighborhood with musicians, street vendors, dancers - the whole vibe. The finale had models, friends, artists, and family all walking together, which honestly just drove home the whole point: that roots, community, and dreams can all coexist.With this collection, Garcia proved that Colombian fashion belongs on the biggest stages. And honestly? It's about time.Special thanks are extended by designer Nicolas Martin Garcia to the entire team involved in bringing this runway show to life. Through their professionalism, dedication, and collaborative spirit, the creative vision behind the collection became a reality.The designer would like to express his deepest appreciation to the talented individuals whose outstanding contributions played a vital role in the creation and success of this show: Ilyssa Wexler, Brian Bosio, Gabriele Arcuri, Giacomo Attademo, Leonardo Battuello, Francesco Cavallini, Mineth Rathayake, Valentina Varnavskaia, Russ Ev, Veronika Zaborskaia, Aksakova Liudmyla, Solomiia Romaniuk,Yuliia Dovzhanyn (Julia Fox).Photo: Frigobar Production

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.