Pocfarmer Commits $2 Million to Launch Charity Foundation Supporting Children's Education in Africa

Pocfarmer representatives pose with children and community members following a charitable donation event in Africa, supporting education, community development, and long-term social impact initiatives. A Pocfarmer representative presents donated supplies to a child during a community outreach event, reflecting the company's commitment to improving children's education and well-being across Africa.

The new foundation will expand educational opportunities, support community development, and create sustainable employment across underserved regions in Africa.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following formal approval by its Board of Directors, global agricultural enterprise Pocfarmer has announced a $2 million commitment to establish the Pocfarmer Charity Foundation in partnership with international charitable organizations. The foundation aims to improve educational conditions for underprivileged children in Africa while promoting local employment and community development to create a more sustainable future for families.Upon its establishment, the foundation will prioritize educational initiatives in underserved regions across Africa. Initial funding will be allocated to improving school infrastructure, providing essential learning materials, supporting teacher training, and ensuring that more children have access to equitable, high-quality education. Pocfarmer firmly believes that education is the most effective pathway to changing lives and a fundamental driver of long-term social progress. By enabling more children to receive quality education, the company aims not only to help them break the cycle of poverty but also to nurture future contributors to local development.In recent years, Pocfarmer has earned the trust and support of tens of millions of users worldwide through its steady growth strategy, professional agricultural service system, and continuous innovation. As the company continues to expand, it remains committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility by giving back to society and creating broader social value.To ensure the long-term sustainability of the foundation, Pocfarmer plans to officially launch its charitable program by the end of this month and establish an ongoing funding mechanism. Moving forward, a fixed proportion of revenue from each platform transaction will be allocated to support educational initiatives for children in Africa. This approach integrates philanthropy into the company’s daily operations, transforming business growth into meaningful contributions toward educational equity and social development.Pocfarmer recognizes that addressing child poverty and educational inequality cannot be achieved through a single donation or by one organization alone. It is a long-term mission that requires collective effort. Therefore, the company is actively collaborating with international charities, nonprofit organizations, media partners, and local communities to implement impactful initiatives. Pocfarmer also invites individuals and organizations worldwide to join in supporting children in need, bringing them hope, care, and opportunities for growth.Beyond education, Pocfarmer will continue to support a wide range of child welfare initiatives. These include assisting children living in poverty, those suffering from illness, victims of abuse, and those lacking proper care. The company aims to provide educational support, daily necessities, cultural experiences, and opportunities for healthy development. Additionally, Pocfarmer plans to support youth language development programs, offering young people access to multilingual learning opportunities that can enhance their future employability. Experience has shown that sustained educational support and positive engagement can significantly improve children's well-being and contribute to long-term community stability.At the same time, Pocfarmer will continue to integrate its philanthropic efforts with local economic development. As part of its global expansion strategy, the company is committed to creating more job opportunities, offering vocational training, and supporting employment for local residents. These efforts aim to help families achieve stable incomes and improve their quality of life. Pocfarmer will also continue to support orphanages, elderly care centers, and underserved communities, contributing to improvements in local social and living conditions wherever possible."Pocfarmer firmly believes that every child deserves equal access to education, and every dream deserves to be protected," the company stated. "Through sustained philanthropic investment, we hope to empower more children to change their futures and to work alongside partners worldwide to build a more inclusive, hopeful, and sustainable world."Looking ahead, Pocfarmer will continue to uphold its long-term commitment to social responsibility, focusing on child development, educational equity, community growth, and employment promotion. The company calls on all sectors of society to participate in charitable efforts, recognizing that every act of kindness has the power to change a child's life, and every contribution brings more hope and warmth to the world.

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