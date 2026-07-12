Peptide Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape, Industry Leaders, and Technology Trends

Peptide Therapeutics Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Peptide Therapeutics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The peptide therapeutics market is dominated by a mix of global pharmaceutical companies and specialized biotechnology firms focused on peptide-based drug development. Companies are focusing on advanced peptide synthesis technologies, long-acting peptide formulations, targeted drug delivery systems, and innovative therapeutic applications across metabolic disorders, oncology, and rare diseases to strengthen market presence and meet evolving treatment requirements. Emphasis on clinical efficacy, stability, bioavailability, scalable manufacturing, and compliance with stringent regulatory standards remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, therapeutic innovation, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving peptide-based therapeutics ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Peptide Therapeutics Market?

•According to our research, Novo Nordisk A/S led global sales in 2024 with a 27% market share. The company’s peptide-based drug portfolio, which is directly involved in the peptide therapeutics market, provides a comprehensive range of peptide-based therapies including GLP-1 receptor agonists and insulin analogs that support the treatment of diabetes, obesity, and other metabolic disorders, improve patient outcomes through targeted and long-acting formulations, enhance treatment adherence, and strengthen its leadership position across global pharmaceutical markets.

Who Are The Major Players In The Peptide Therapeutics Market?

Major companies operating in the peptide therapeutics market are Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi SA, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Ipsen S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck & Co Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AbbVie Inc., Arcus Biosciences Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH, PepGen Inc., Pepscan Therapeutics, Pepticom S.A., Peptide Logic Inc., Peptimmune Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bachem Holding AG, Peptide Technologies Corporation, PolyPeptide Laboratories BV, SynPeptide Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Zealand Pharma AG, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

How Concentrated Is The Peptide Therapeutics Market?

•The market is highly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 50% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects high technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by complex peptide synthesis processes, stringent clinical development requirements, high R&D investments, and specialized manufacturing capabilities. Leading players such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi SA, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Ipsen S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited hold notable market shares through strong peptide drug portfolios, global commercialization capabilities, extensive clinical pipelines, and continuous innovation in long-acting formulations and targeted therapies. As demand for effective treatments in metabolic disorders, oncology, and rare diseases increases, product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion of manufacturing capabilities are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oNovo Nordisk A/S (27%)

oEli Lilly and Company (17%)

oSanofi SA (2%)

oAmgen Inc. (1%)

oNovartis AG (1%)

oIpsen S.A. (1%)

oAstraZeneca plc (1%)

oFerring Pharmaceuticals (0.1%)

oPfizer Inc. (0.1%)

oTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (0.02%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Peptide Therapeutics Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the peptide therapeutics market include Bachem Holding AG, PolyPeptide Laboratories BV, CEM Corporation, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CSBio Company Inc., AAPPTec LLC, Iris Biotech GmbH, GL Biochem Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., and ChemPep Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Peptide Therapeutics Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the peptide therapeutics market include McKesson Corporation, Cencora Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH & Co KG, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Celesio AG, Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd., Zuellig Pharma Holdings Ltd., EVERSANA Company, FFF Enterprises Inc., and DKSH Holding Ltd.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Peptide Therapeutics Market?

•Major end users in the peptide therapeutics market include Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•High-throughput peptide discovery platforms are transforming the peptide therapeutics market by accelerating lead identification, expanding target coverage, and enhancing therapeutic development efficiency.

•Example: In January 2024, Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals launched the super trillion peptide molecule discovery platform with nearly 30 trillion sequence capacity integrated with AI-driven design and phage display technology.

•Its ultra-large peptide libraries, AI-enabled screening, and scalable discovery capabilities enhance identification speed, improve affinity profiling, and support advanced drug development across multiple disease areas.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Global Expansion of GLP-1 Peptide Therapies Improving Metabolic Disease Outcomes

•Oligopeptide Innovations Expanding Applications in Dermatology and Hair Health

•Integrated Peptide Platforms Accelerating Drug Discovery and Pipeline Development

•Cell Culture Peptide Solutions Enhancing Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Efficiency

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