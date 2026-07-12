Patient Positioning Systems Market Key Competitors, Growth Drivers, and Strategic Market Outlook

Patient Positioning Systems Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Patient Positioning Systems Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The patient positioning systems market is dominated by a mix of global medical device manufacturers, surgical imaging system providers, and specialized patient support and positioning solution companies. Companies are focusing on advanced radiolucent positioning devices, robotic-assisted positioning systems, ergonomic and adjustable support platforms, and integrated imaging-compatible solutions to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent clinical safety and procedural accuracy standards. Emphasis on surgical precision, patient comfort, radiation safety, and integration with advanced imaging and operating room technologies remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving medical imaging and surgical care equipment sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Patient Positioning Systems Market?

•According to our research, Stryker Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The medical surgical equipment division of the company, which is directly involved in the patient positioning systems market, provides a wide range of operating room positioning devices, surgical tables, radiolucent support systems, and patient stabilization solutions that support surgical procedures, diagnostic imaging, and hospital care applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Patient Positioning Systems Market?

Major companies operating in the patient positioning systems market are Stryker Corporation, Getinge AB, Baxter International (Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.), Steris Corporation, Mizuho OSI, Medline Industries Inc., Skytron LLC, C-Rad AB, Elekta AB, Merivaara Corp., Lojer Oy, Schmitz u. Söhne GmbH & Co. KG, OPT SurgiSystems Srl, Schaerer Medical USA Inc., Famed Zywiec Sp. Zoo, Orfit Industries, Span America Medical Systems Inc., CIVCO Medical Solutions, Blue Chip Medical Products Inc., Innovative Medical Products Inc., SchureMed, Xodus Medical Inc., Brumaba GmbH, ALVO Medical Sp. Zoo, Eschmann Holdings Ltd., CQ Medical.

How Concentrated Is The Patient Positioning Systems Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 10% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent clinical safety standards, compliance with healthcare regulations, precision engineering requirements for imaging and surgical procedures, and the need for reliability and accuracy in patient positioning across hospitals and diagnostic centers. Leading players such as Stryker Corporation, Getinge AB, Baxter International (Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.), Steris Corporation, Mizuho OSI, Medline Industries Inc., Skytron LLC, C-Rad AB, Elekta AB, and Merivaara Corp. hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, established hospital partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in patient positioning systems and surgical support technologies. As demand for advanced surgical precision tools, imaging-compatible positioning solutions, and integrated operating room infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oStryker Corporation (1%)

oGetinge AB (1%)

oBaxter International (Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.) (1%)

oSteris Corporation (1%)

oMizuho OSI (1%)

oMedline Industries Inc. (1%)

oSkytron LLC (1%)

oC-Rad AB (1%)

oElekta AB (1%)

oMerivaara Corp. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Patient Positioning Systems Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the patient positioning systems market 3M Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, SABIC, Solvay S.A., Arkema S.A., Laird Technologies Inc., Rogers Corporation, Henkel AG and Co KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Saint-Gobain S.A., Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, DSM Firmenich AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Chem Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Patient Positioning Systems Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the patient positioning systems market include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries LP, Owens and Minor Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Becton Dickinson Distribution Services, Fisher Scientific International Inc., VWR International LLC, Avantor Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Distribution Group, Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens and Minor Specialty Distribution, Henry Schein Medical Distribution, Mediq B.V., Paragon Medical Distribution, Motion Industries Inc., Graybar Electric Company Inc., WESCO International Inc., DCC Vital Limited.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Patient Positioning Systems Market?

•Major end users in the patient positioning systems market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Baxter International Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hologic Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co KGaA, Getinge AB, Olympus Corporation, Smith and Nephew plc, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Accuray Incorporated, ICU Medical Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•AI-enabled patient positioning systems are transforming diagnostic imaging by improving positioning accuracy, reducing technologist workload, and enhancing imaging consistency.

•Example: In July 2025, GE HealthCare announced the Definium Pace Select ET digital X-ray system with AI-enabled positioning and automated workflow support.

•Its intelligent features, including automated protocol selection, patient alignment, and collimation adjustment, improve operational efficiency, reduce positioning errors, and enhance patient throughput in imaging environments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Patient Positioning Systems Enhancing Surgical Precision And Safety

•Leveraging Positioning Devices Improving Imaging Accuracy And Comfort

•Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure Strengthening Surgical And Diagnostic Positioning

•Integrating AI Positioning Technologies Enhancing Accuracy And Efficiency

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