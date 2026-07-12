Misoro Korean Medicine Clinic's Bundang Branch Establishes Medical Cooperation With Three Major Hospitals

Misoro's Bundang branch signed medical cooperation agreements with Chung-Ang University Hospital, CHA Bundang Medical Center and Bundang Jesaeng Hospital.

Through cooperation with neighboring hospitals, we hope to broaden treatment options for patients and contribute to the health of the local community.” — Yonghoon Cho, Director, Misoro Korean Medicine Clinic (Bundang)

BUNDANG, SUNGNAM, SOUTH KOREA, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Misoro Korean Medicine Clinic, a Korean medicine (Hanbang) network operating nine branches across South Korea, announced that its Bundang branch has entered into medical cooperation agreements with three major general hospitals in the Bundang district of Seongnam: Chung-Ang University Hospital, CHA Bundang Medical Center, and Bundang Jesaeng Hospital.

Under the agreements, the Bundang branch and the partner hospitals cooperate on patient care and academic exchange. The arrangement allows patients to be referred between conventional medicine and Korean medicine when appropriate, supporting continuity of care within the local community.

The Bundang branch, led by director Yonghoon Cho, focuses on respiratory conditions such as rhinitis, sinusitis and otitis media, and skin conditions including atopic dermatitis, warts, psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis and hives. The branch approaches these conditions through an integrated view of the immune system, addressing respiratory and skin disorders together rather than separately.

"Through cooperation with neighboring hospitals, we hope to broaden treatment options for patients and contribute to the health of the local community," said Yonghoon Cho, director of the Bundang branch.

Misoro Korean Medicine Clinic operates nine branches nationwide — in Seoul (Yeongdeungpo), Seongnam (Bundang), Suwon, Ansan, Pyeongtaek, Daejeon, Jeonju, Cheonan and Incheon. Each branch is operated independently by its own director under a shared brand, and several branches maintain cooperative relationships with local hospitals and academic institutions.

Directors within the network have also published research in Korean medicine journals on the treatment of skin and respiratory conditions, reflecting the clinic's emphasis on evidence-based Korean medicine.

About Misoro Korean Medicine Clinic

Misoro Korean Medicine Clinic is a Korean medicine network in South Korea specializing in respiratory and skin conditions. The network treats respiratory disorders including rhinitis, sinusitis and otitis media, and skin disorders including atopic dermatitis, warts, psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, dyshidrotic eczema, urticaria, eczema and hyperhidrosis, through non-surgical Korean medicine. More information is available at https://www.misoro.kr.

Media Contact

Yonghoon Cho

Director, Misoro Korean Medicine Clinic (Bundang)

Barun Miso Co., Ltd.

Email: barunmiso@misoro.kr

Phone: +82-31-726-2075

Website: https://www.misoro.kr

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