Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market Competitive Landscape, Strategic Alliances, and Opportunities

Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The open platform communications (OPC) server software market is dominated by a mix of major industrial automation technology providers and specialized industrial communication software companies. Market participants are focusing on secure industrial connectivity, protocol interoperability capabilities, real-time data acquisition technologies, edge-to-cloud integration frameworks, and scalable software architectures to strengthen market position and address increasing industrial digitalization requirements. Emphasis on seamless machine-to-enterprise communication, operational visibility, cybersecurity compliance, reduced system complexity, and compatibility with industrial control systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, software advancements, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving industrial automation and connectivity ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market?

•According to our research, Siemens AG led global sales in 2024 with a 10% market share. The company’s industrial automation software portfolio, which is directly involved in the open platform communications (OPC) server software market, provides a broad range of industrial connectivity, data exchange, and communication solutions that support interoperability, real-time process monitoring, system integration efficiency, and secure industrial operations across manufacturing, energy, and process industry environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market?

Major companies operating in the open platform communications (OPC) server software market are Siemens AG, PTC Inc., Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric Automation GmbH, Advantech Co. Ltd., National Instruments Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Danfoss Group, GE Vernova Inc. (General Electric Digital), Omron Corporation, Takebishi FAWEB, Red Lion Controls Inc., Softing Industrial Automation GmbH, Matrikon Inc., Kepware Technologies Inc., Technosoftware GmbH, Trihedral Engineering Limited, Software Toolbox Inc., Real Time Automation, Wonderware, Progea Group, IBH Softec GmbH, Zenon LLC, Cogent Real-Time Systems Inc., ICONICS Inc., Prosys OPC Ltd, ProSoft Technology Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 29% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and integration-related entry barriers, driven by industrial communication standardization requirements, expanding automation infrastructure, increasing demand for interoperable software environments, and the need for reliable real-time industrial data connectivity capabilities. Leading players such as Siemens AG, PTC Inc., Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric Automation GmbH, Advantech Co. Ltd., National Instruments Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Danfoss Group hold notable market shares through diversified industrial software portfolios, established industrial customer networks, broad protocol compatibility capabilities, and continuous advancements in industrial connectivity and data communication technologies. As demand for industrial interoperability, connected manufacturing systems, digital transformation initiatives, and scalable automation platforms increases, software innovation, ecosystem partnerships, and industrial deployment expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oSiemens AG (10%)

oPTC Inc. (4%)

oRockwell Automation (3%)

oEmerson Electric Co. (3%)

oABB Ltd. (2%)

oSchneider Electric Automation GmbH (2%)

oAdvantech Co. Ltd. (2%)

oNational Instruments Corporation (1%)

oYokogawa Electric Corporation (1%)

oDanfoss Group (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the open platform communications (OPC) server software market include Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Cisco Systems Inc., Belden Inc., Moxa Inc., Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, HMS Networks AB, Lantronix Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Microsoft Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the open platform communications (OPC) server software market include Graybar Electric Company Inc., Wesco International Inc., Sonepar Group, Rexel Group, RS Group plc, Radwell International LLC, Galco Industrial Electronics Inc., Mouser Electronics Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., DigiKey Electronics, Insight Enterprises Inc., CDW Corporation, TD SYNNEX Corporation, Ingram Micro Inc., Marshall Wolf Automation Inc., McNaughton-McKay Electric Company, Border States Electric, Crescent Electric Supply Company, Werner Electric Supply.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Open Platform Communications (OPC) Server Software Market?

•Major end users in the open platform communications (OPC) server software market include ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell plc, Chevron Corporation, BASF SE, Dow Inc., ArcelorMittal S.A., Tata Steel Limited, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Tesla Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Nestlé S.A., Procter & Gamble Company, Schneider National Inc., BHP Group Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Duke Energy Corporation, Veolia Environnement S.A., Larsen & Toubro Limited.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Modular software architecture is transforming the open platform communications (OPC) server software market by enhancing interoperability across industrial systems, improving deployment flexibility, and enabling scalable communication capabilities in modern automation environments.

•Example: In August 2024, Yokogawa Electric Corporation launched the OpreX Open Automation SI Kit and the OpreX OPC UA management package to support the integration and management of open process automation systems.

•Its modular configuration framework, interoperability-focused architecture, and enhanced connectivity capabilities improve system scalability, strengthen industrial data exchange efficiency, and support secure real-time communication across multi-vendor industrial automation environments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Industrial Connectivity Advancements Strengthening Real-Time Data Integration

•Edge Computing Integration Enhancing Industrial Communication Efficiency

•Cloud-Enabled OPC Solutions Supporting Scalable Automation Infrastructure

•Cybersecurity Enhancements Improving Secure Industrial Data Exchange

•Interoperability Innovations Advancing Multi-Vendor System Compatibility

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New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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