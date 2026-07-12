Nutraceuticals Market Leading Players, Competitive Scenario, and Innovation Opportunities

Nutraceuticals Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nutraceuticals market is dominated by a mix of global ingredient manufacturers, nutrition science companies, and specialized health and wellness product suppliers. Companies are focusing on advanced functional ingredient development, clinically supported formulations, bioavailability enhancement technologies, clean-label product innovation, and personalized nutrition solutions to strengthen market presence and address evolving consumer health preferences. Emphasis on product efficacy, ingredient traceability, regulatory compliance, scientific validation, and sustainable sourcing practices remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving nutrition and preventive healthcare ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Nutraceuticals Market?

•According to our research, Cargill Incorporated led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The company’s food ingredients and bioindustrial division, which is directly involved in the nutraceuticals market, provides a broad portfolio of plant-based proteins, specialty oils, fibers, texturizers, and nutritional ingredients that support functional nutrition, ingredient fortification, product formulation flexibility, and health-focused product development across dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Nutraceuticals Market?

Major companies operating in the nutraceuticals market are Cargill Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Arla Foods Amba, BASF SE, Glanbia plc, Roquette Freres SA, Ingredion Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Kerry Group plc, Balchem Corporation, Corbion N.V., Lonza Group AG, Kemin Industries Inc., Tate & Lyle plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Novozymes A/S, Aker BioMarine ASA, FMC Corporation, Sabinsa Corporation, Nutraceutix Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited.

How Concentrated Is The Nutraceuticals Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 3% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects relatively low market consolidation, supported by a broad base of ingredient manufacturers, nutritional product developers, contract manufacturers, and regional wellness brands operating across diverse product categories and distribution channels. Leading players such as Cargill Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Arla Foods Amba, BASF SE, Glanbia plc, Roquette Freres SA, and Ingredion Incorporated hold notable market shares through extensive ingredient portfolios, strong research and development capabilities, global supply networks, and established relationships with food, beverage, and dietary supplement manufacturers. As demand for targeted nutrition, functional ingredients, personalized wellness solutions, and scientifically supported health products increases, product innovation, strategic acquisitions, and expansion of specialty nutrition offerings are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oCargill Incorporated (1%)

oAbbott Laboratories (0.4%)

oAjinomoto Co. Inc. (0.4%)

oArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (0.3%)

oAssociated British Foods plc (0.3%)

oArla Foods Amba (0.2%)

oBASF SE (0.2%)

oGlanbia plc (0.1%)

oRoquette Freres SA (0.1%)

oIngredion Incorporated (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Nutraceuticals Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the nutraceuticals market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, Roquette Freres SA, Ingredion Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM-Firmenich AG, Kerry Group plc, Evonik Industries AG, Corbion N.V., Kemin Industries Inc., Aker BioMarine ASA, Lonza Group AG, FMC Corporation, Tate & Lyle plc, Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Novonesis A/S, Balchem Corporation, Sabinsa Corporation, NutraSource Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Nutraceuticals Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the nutraceuticals market include Univar Solutions Inc., Brenntag SE, DKSH Holding Ltd., IMCD N.V., Barentz International B.V., Azelis Group N.V., Helm AG, Caldic B.V., Omya AG, Biesterfeld AG, Faravelli Group, Prinova Group LLC, ChemPoint Inc., Gillco Ingredients Inc., Lipoid GmbH, Nutralliance Inc., Ingredients Online LLC, AIDP Inc., Lidorr Elements, Nexus Ingredient.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Nutraceuticals Market?

•Major end users in the nutraceuticals market include Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife Ltd., Amway Corporation, Glanbia Nutritionals, NOW Health Group Inc., USANA Health Sciences Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Danone S.A., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Haleon plc, Jamieson Wellness Inc., Nature's Sunshine Products Inc., Perrigo Company plc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Evidence-based nutraceutical ingredient innovations are transforming the nutraceuticals market by improving product efficacy, supporting targeted health outcomes, and enabling the development of differentiated wellness solutions for health-conscious consumers.

•Example: In May 2024, Evonik Industries AG launched new nutraceutical innovations at Vitafoods Europe 2024, including its AvailOm omega-3 powder and Boswellia serrata joint health concept, expanded IN VIVO BIOTICS synbiotic solutions, and the commercialization of Healthberry anthocyanin ingredients in the U.S. market.

•Its scientifically validated formulations, advanced ingredient technologies, and clinically supported health benefits enhance nutritional performance, strengthen product differentiation, and support the development of next-generation dietary supplements and functional nutrition products.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Personalized Nutrition Solutions Driving Consumer Health Optimization

•Plant-Based Functional Ingredients Expanding Wellness Product Portfolios

•Advanced Delivery Formats Enhancing Nutrient Absorption And Convenience

•Clinical Research Investments Strengthening Evidence-Based Nutraceutical Development

•Clean-Label Product Innovations Supporting Transparency And Consumer Trust

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What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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