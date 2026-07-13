TEES: Global conferences are becoming platforms for economic growth—not just networking

The TEES team during the ICN MNL2026 Annual Conference. TEES Founder and CEO Nonie Alarilla together with Filipino performers during one of its tourism event activations. TEES team after the successful implementation of the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit.

QUEZON CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the ASEAN Tourism Forum Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) 2026 generating P1.44 billion in initial sales leads, the events industry is increasingly demonstrating its role as an economic enabler, transforming international conferences into platforms for trade, tourism and investment.

Total Exhibit & Expo Solutions Inc. (TEES), one of the production partners behind the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026, said the growing complexity of global events now requires capabilities that extend beyond traditional event organizing to integrated production, logistics, technology and venue management.

For TEES, the evolution of international conferences has fundamentally reshaped the event management business. Clients are increasingly looking for a single partner capable of managing production, technical operations, logistics and delegate experience instead of coordinating multiple service providers.

Founded in 2014, TEES has steadily expanded from handling exhibitions and corporate events into a full-service event management and production company. Today, its portfolio includes more than 100 documented local and international projects, from tourism summits and business missions to medical congresses and technology conferences across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

TEES President and Chief Executive Officer Nonie Alarilla said the company’s growth has been driven by the increasing complexity of international events rather than simply by the number of projects it handles.

“The role of event management has changed significantly over the years. Today, clients expect an integrated partner that can bring together production, technology, logistics and operations into one seamless experience. That’s how we’ve continued to grow—by building the capabilities that international events now demand,” Alarilla shared.

Among TEES’ major engagements are the World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit, Expo 2020 Dubai, the Pacific Asia Travel Association Annual Summit, ASPIRE 2024, MOSIP Connect and the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2026—projects that have allowed the company to strengthen its expertise in professional congress organizing and international conference management.

Alarilla said global conferences are becoming increasingly important because they create opportunities that extend far beyond the event itself.

“When international delegates come together, the objective is no longer just to hold meetings. These events open doors for tourism, investment, knowledge exchange and long-term partnerships. Our responsibility is to make sure every operational detail supports those outcomes,” she added.

As TEES marks its 12th year, the company said it will continue investing in integrated event management, production technology and conference operations as demand grows for larger, more specialized international events.

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