Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Strategic Landscape, Key Industry Participants, and Future Outlook

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Nutraceutical Ingredients Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nutraceutical ingredients market is dominated by a mix of global ingredient manufacturers and specialized bioactive compound suppliers. Companies are focusing on functional ingredient innovation, bioavailability enhancement technologies, clean-label formulations, plant-based ingredient development, and scientific validation of health benefits to strengthen market presence and address evolving consumer wellness preferences. Emphasis on nutritional efficacy, ingredient traceability, regulatory compliance, sustainable sourcing practices, and formulation versatility remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving health and nutrition ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

•According to our research, Koninklijke DSM NV led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The company’s nutrition and health business, which is directly involved in the nutraceutical ingredients market, provides a broad portfolio of vitamins, carotenoids, omega-3 solutions, nutritional lipids, and specialty ingredients that support functional nutrition, health optimization, ingredient quality, and formulation performance across dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverage applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

Major companies operating in the nutraceutical ingredients market are Koninklijke DSM NV, Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Lonza Group AG, Kerry Group plc, Tate & Lyle plc, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Freres SA, Ingredion Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Glanbia plc, Abbott Laboratories, Associated British Foods plc, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Balchem Corporation, Corbion N.V., Kemin Industries Inc., Novozymes A/S, Arla Foods Amba, Aker Biomarine ASA, FMC Corporation, Sabinsa Corporation, Nutraceutix Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited.

How Concentrated Is The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate formulation and compliance-related entry barriers, driven by evolving nutritional science, ingredient efficacy validation requirements, clean-label expectations, and the need for advanced production and sourcing capabilities. Leading players such as Koninklijke DSM NV, Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Lonza Group AG, Kerry Group plc, Tate & Lyle plc, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Freres SA, and Ingredion Incorporated hold notable market shares through diversified nutraceutical ingredient portfolios, strong distribution networks, global operational presence, and continuous innovation in functional compounds, bioactive solutions, and specialty nutrition ingredients. As demand for preventive healthcare solutions, personalized nutrition, plant-based formulations, and functional wellness products increases, product innovation, strategic collaborations, and manufacturing capacity expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oKoninklijke DSM NV (4%)

oCargill Incorporated (3%)

oBASF SE (3%)

oArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (3%)

oLonza Group AG (2%)

oKerry Group plc (2%)

oTate & Lyle plc (1%)

oEvonik Industries AG (1%)

oRoquette Freres SA (1%)

oIngredion Incorporated (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the nutraceutical ingredients market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Freres SA, Ingredion Incorporated, Corbion N.V., Kemin Industries Inc., Novonesis, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., FMC Corporation, Balchem Corporation, Aker Biomarine ASA, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arla Foods Amba, Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Südzucker AG, Gelita AG, Lonza Group AG.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the nutraceutical ingredients market include Brenntag SE, IMCD N.V., Azelis Group NV, Univar Solutions Inc., Barentz International BV, DKSH Holding Ltd., Prinova Group LLC, Nexeo Solutions LLC, Caldic B.V., Biesterfeld AG, ConnOils LLC, Batory Foods Inc., Gillco Ingredients Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Farbest Brands, Lipoid GmbH, AIDP Inc., Ingredi Corporation, Glanbia Nutritionals, Stauber Performance Ingredients.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

•Major end users in the nutraceutical ingredients market include Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé Health Science, Herbalife Ltd., Amway Corporation, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Danone S.A., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Haleon plc, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., General Mills Inc., USANA Health Sciences Inc., Jamieson Wellness Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Mars Inc., Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Flavor modulation technologies are transforming the nutraceutical ingredients market by improving sensory performance, enhancing consumer acceptance, and enabling broader applications of plant-based nutritional ingredients in functional health products.

•Example: In July 2025, DSM-Firmenich launched new ModulaSENSE maskers for Vertis CanolaPRO, featuring receptor-based flavor technology designed for ready-to-mix nutritional beverages and protein bars.

•Its bitterness masking capability, molecular-level taste optimization, and compatibility with high-protein plant-based formulations enhance ingredient functionality, improve taste experience, and support innovation in nutraceutical and functional nutrition applications.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Personalized Nutrition Solutions Driving Targeted Ingredient Development

•Plant-Based Functional Ingredients Expanding Consumer Health Applications

•Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies Improving Nutrient Absorption Efficiency

•Strategic Investments Accelerating Specialty Nutraceutical Ingredient Innovation

•Microbiome-Focused Ingredients Advancing Digestive And Immune Health Solutions

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