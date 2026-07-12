Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Competitive Benchmarking, Top Companies, and Emerging Opportunities

Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market is dominated by a mix of global contract development and manufacturing organizations, nutraceutical formulation specialists, and integrated health product manufacturing providers. Companies are focusing on advanced formulation capabilities, scalable production infrastructure, ingredient sourcing expertise, quality management systems, and end-to-end manufacturing solutions to strengthen market presence and address evolving consumer health and wellness requirements. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, product customization, rapid commercialization, supply chain reliability, and support for diverse dosage formats remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, operational excellence, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving nutraceutical manufacturing and wellness ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market?

•According to our research, Catalent Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company’s consumer health and nutraceutical manufacturing capabilities, which are directly involved in the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market, provide a broad portfolio of formulation development, encapsulation, tableting, softgel manufacturing, packaging, and supply chain solutions that support product innovation, manufacturing flexibility, quality assurance, and efficient commercialization across dietary supplements, functional nutrition products, and wellness brands.

Who Are The Major Players In The Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market?

Major companies operating in the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market are Catalent Inc., Lonza Group AG, Royal DSM, Glanbia Plc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Robinson Pharma Inc., Gemini Pharmaceuticals Inc., Martínez Nieto, NutraScience Labs, Menadiona, NutraLab Canada Ltd., Nutrivo, Biovencer Healthcare Pvt Ltd., NutraPak USA, ABH Pharma Inc., Vestanutra, Biotrex Nutraceuticals, Nutra Manufacturing Inc., Nutrafill LLC, Rain Nutrience Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 9% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate formulation, quality assurance, and compliance-related entry barriers, driven by evolving nutraceutical quality standards, specialized manufacturing expertise, ingredient sourcing requirements, and the need for flexible multi-format production capabilities. Leading players such as Catalent Inc., Lonza Group AG, Royal DSM, Glanbia Plc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Robinson Pharma Inc., Gemini Pharmaceuticals Inc., Martínez Nieto, NutraScience Labs, and Menadiona hold notable market shares through comprehensive manufacturing service portfolios, established customer relationships, diversified dosage form capabilities, and expertise in formulation development and large-scale production. As demand for customized nutrition products, functional wellness solutions, advanced delivery formats, and rapid product commercialization increases, manufacturing innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oCatalent Inc. (2%)

oLonza Group AG (2%)

oRoyal DSM (2%)

oGlanbia Plc (2%)

oAshland Global Holdings Inc. (1%)

oRobinson Pharma Inc. (0.1%)

oGemini Pharmaceuticals Inc. (0.04%)

oMartínez Nieto (0.03%)

oNutraScience Labs (0.01%)

oMenadiona (0.01%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Kemin Industries, Glanbia Nutritionals, Prinova Group, Roquette Frères, BENEO GmbH, Sabinsa Corporation, Nexira, AIDP Inc., Lycored Ltd., DSM-Firmenich, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Taiyo International, Evonik Industries AG, Corbion N.V.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market include Univar Solutions, Brenntag SE, IMCD N.V., Barentz International, DKSH Holding Ltd., Azelis Group, Helm AG, Biesterfeld AG, LBB Specialties, Aceto Corporation, Gillco Ingredients, Nutraceutical Corporation Distribution Division, Faravelli Group, Caldic B.V., ChemPoint, Palmer Holland, Omya Distribution, Barentz North America, Inni Ingredients, Quadra Chemicals Ltd.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market?

•Major end users in the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market include Herbalife Ltd., Amway Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Haleon plc, Jamieson Wellness Inc., USANA Health Sciences, Kirin Holdings Company, NOW Foods, Pharmavite LLC, Bayer Consumer Health, Himalaya Wellness Company, Nature's Way Products LLC, MegaFood, BioGaia AB, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, Clorox Co. Procter & Gamble Co.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Manufacturing capacity expansion is transforming the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market by increasing production scalability, improving lead-time efficiency, and enabling manufacturers to meet rising demand across diverse supplement dosage formats.

•Example: In April 2025, Robinson Pharma announced a major expansion of its nutraceutical contract manufacturing operations through the addition of 10 new softgel machines, new tablet and capsule production lines, a high-throughput liquid supplement manufacturing system, and a dedicated pectin gummy production facility.

•Its expanded softgel, tablet, capsule, liquid, and gummy manufacturing capabilities, combined with advanced automation technologies and large-scale production infrastructure, enhance manufacturing flexibility, accelerate product commercialization, and strengthen support for nutraceutical brands seeking outsourced production solutions.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advanced Formulation Technologies Enhancing Nutraceutical Product Performance

•Customized Nutrition Solutions Supporting Personalized Wellness Trends

•Automated Manufacturing Systems Improving Production Scalability And Efficiency

•Clean Label Ingredient Integration Strengthening Consumer Product Trust

•Expansion Of Gummy And Functional Delivery Formats Driving Market Innovation

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New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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