Analysis of 297,000 Customer Reviews Finds Insurance Claims, Not Price, Are a Leading Flashpoint in Mold Remediation

Insurance claims top the complaint list in an analysis of 297,143 US customer reviews — mentioned in 22.4% of negative reviews, versus 6.5% for price. Chart: Mold Remediation Index.

New study of 4,360 US companies finds reviews mentioning insurance are 2.6x more likely to be negative — while price complaints trail far behind.

Homeowners assume the risk is being overcharged, but the reviews tell a different story. The experiences that go wrong are about insurance claims stalling and companies that stop answering the phone.” — Lee Sykes, Founder, Mold Remediation Index

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a mold remediation job goes wrong for a US homeowner, the complaint is far more likely to be about the process than about the mold itself. That is the standout finding from a new analysis by Mold Remediation Index , an independent consumer directory that examined 297,143 publicly available customer reviews of 4,360 mold remediation, mold removal, mold testing, and water damage restoration companies across the United States, spanning 2009 to 2026.Across more than 260,000 written reviews, negative reviews were far more likely to mention process problems — insurance claims, estimates, waiting, and communication — than to say the mold returned or was not removed, which fewer than 1% explicitly did.Insurance emerged as the single biggest flashpoint. More than 22% of negative reviews mentioned insurance, claims, or adjusters — over three times the share that complained about pricing (6.5%). Reviews mentioning insurance averaged 4.23 stars, compared with 4.67 for reviews that did not, and were 2.6 times more likely to be rated one or two stars. Estimates and quotes were the next most common theme in negative reviews (20.6%), followed by being kept waiting or late arrivals (19.1%), unprofessional conduct (13.5%), and communication failures such as unreturned calls (10.2%). Roughly one in nine negative reviews used words like "dishonest," "lied," or "scam."One finding cuts against the industry's reputation for scare tactics: honesty is loudly rewarded. In 761 five-star reviews, homeowners describe being told they did not need remediation at all — that a suspicious patch was not mold, or that a small issue did not justify a full project. Nearly 600 more praise companies specifically for honest assessments without upselling or pressure, and hundreds recount seeking a second opinion after another company's alarming quote. The same pattern runs through what homeowners praise most: "professional" appears in 39% of five-star reviews, fast response in 17%, and taking time to explain the problem in 12% — while price features in fewer than 9%. Companies that talk customers out of unnecessary work earn some of the most emphatic reviews in the dataset.The analysis also found customer satisfaction varies sharply from state to state."Homeowners assume the big risk is being overcharged, but the reviews tell a different story," said Lee Sykes, the directory's founder. "The experiences that go wrong are about insurance claims stalling, estimates that shift, and companies that stop answering the phone. The practical lesson for a homeowner is to ask about insurance experience, response times, and communication before hiring — not just to compare quotes."The directory conducted the analysis as part of building its provider profiles, which draw on publicly available customer reviews to surface recurring themes — such as responsiveness, communication, and how projects moved from inspection through remediation — to help homeowners prepare better questions before calling contractors. The site also publishes plain-language homeowner guides, including a mold remediation cost guide explaining the variables that drive project pricing.The analysis used keyword-based theme detection across written reviews. Percentages reflect the share of reviews mentioning a theme. The dataset covers publicly available reviews of businesses listed in the directory and is not an exhaustive or random sample of the US industry. No individual company was named, scored, or ranked in the analysis, and findings should not be read as statements about any specific provider. The directory is not a medical resource and does not certify, verify, or endorse listed providers.The full findings and methodology , including the complete state-by-state comparison, are available on the directory's website.

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