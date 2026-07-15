SpitJack Launches the SQUIRT 50 Meat Injector with a Free 150-Page Ebook

The new SpitJack SQUIRT 50 combines a compact 50 ml injector with the needles, cleaning tools, spare parts, instructions, and storage case needed to get started. Designed for home cooks, the SQUIRT 50 can be used to distribute an injection throughout brisket, poultry, pork, roasts, and other meats. SQUIRT 50 purchasers receive a free digital copy of SpitJack’s 150-page book covering meat-injecting tools, techniques, recipes, pattern guides, cleaning, and troubleshooting.

The compact injector kit gives home cooks an introduction to meat injecting, with stainless-steel needles, cleaning brushes, a storage case, and a free ebook.

The SQUIRT 50 gives home cooks a capable injector, the accessories needed to use and clean it, and a substantial book explaining the technique.” — Bruce Frankel, Founder of SpitJack

FLORENCE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpitJack has introduced the SQUIRT 50, a compact 50 ml meat injector designed for home cooks seeking a practical, affordable way to inject marinades, brines, broths, and other injection recipes directly into meat.

The SQUIRT 50 kit includes two stainless-steel open-tip needles, two cleaning brushes, spare O-rings, instructions, and a fitted storage case. It is designed for use with turkey, chicken, pork, brisket, roasts, and other cuts where seasoning and flavor need to be distributed below the surface.

Each SQUIRT 50 purchaser can also receive a free digital copy of The Ultimate Guide to Meat Injecting by registering the product. The 150-page ebook covers injector selection, needle use, preparation of injection recipes, cleaning, food safety, troubleshooting, injection patterns, and practical applications for poultry, pork, beef, and barbecue.

The new model joins the SpitJack line of meat injectors, which also includes the SHOT XL, PULSE, and Magnum. The SQUIRT 50 was developed as an accessible entry-level option for home cooks who want dependable equipment without the size or cost of a larger professional injector.

SpitJack has supplied meat injectors, barbecue tools, knives, rotisserie equipment, and fireplace cooking equipment since 2004. The company serves home cooks, barbecue enthusiasts, restaurants, caterers, and competition teams.

The SQUIRT 50 is available from SpitJack.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com.

About SpitJack

SpitJack provides meat injectors, knives, barbecue tools, rotisserie equipment, and fireplace cooking equipment for serious home cooks and culinary professionals.

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