CPW rescues adult with life-threatening injury from Chatfield Reservoir
July 11, 2026
CPW rescues adult with life-threatening injury from Chatfield Reservoir
LITTLETON, Colo. — CPW officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 4:30 p.m. today with a report of a boating accident near the dam on the southeast corner of Chatfield Reservoir.
A CPW patrol boat quickly located a vessel near the dam and discovered an adult on board with a life-threatening injury. CPW officers transported them immediately to the dock where responding medics from the South Metro Fire Rescue Team transported the person to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
The incident is under active investigation and no further details are available at this time.
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