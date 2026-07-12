July 11, 2026



CPW rescues adult with life-threatening injury from Chatfield Reservoir

LITTLETON, Colo. — CPW officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 4:30 p.m. today with a report of a boating accident near the dam on the southeast corner of Chatfield Reservoir.

A CPW patrol boat quickly located a vessel near the dam and discovered an adult on board with a life-threatening injury. CPW officers transported them immediately to the dock where responding medics from the South Metro Fire Rescue Team transported the person to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The incident is under active investigation and no further details are available at this time.

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