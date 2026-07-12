FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 02, 2026

President Trump Approves Governor Kehoe’s Request for Major Disaster Declaration in Response to Severe Storms 10 counties impacted by April 23-28 severe storms approved for FEMA Public Assistance

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced that President Donald J. Trump has approved Missouri's request for a major disaster declaration for 10 Missouri counties in response to tornadoes, straight-line winds, severe storms, large hail, and flooding that swept across the state April 23-28, 2026.

“Local officials have worked tirelessly and in close coordination with both the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to document significant damage in the areas impacted by repetitive storms,” Governor Kehoe said. “We thank President Trump for approving Missouri’s major disaster declaration and greatly appreciate the critical work handled by our local response agencies and the recovery efforts that are already underway.”

Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov