Third Measles Case of 2026 Confirmed by Wyoming Department of Health

July 11, 2026

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has confirmed a case of measles in a second unvaccinated adult in Teton County. Measles is a highly contagious infection that can cause severe illness.

The public may have been exposed to measles at the following locations and times (the times listed are the entire 2-hour window for exposures):

Smith’s Food and Drug, 1425 South Highway 89, Jackson, Wyoming 83001

July 5, 2026, 11:30 AM through 1:30 PM

Wendy’s, 525 West Broadway, Jackson, Wyoming 83001

July 5, 2026, 12:15 PM through 2:15 PM

Colter Bay General/Grocery Store, Coffee Bar, and Gift Shop, Grand Teton National Park

July 7, 2026, 9:00 AM through 11:00 AM

Colter Bay Cabin Office, Grand Teton National Park

July 7, 2026, 3:00 PM through Midnight

“We are asking people who may have been exposed to watch for measles symptoms for 21 days past the exposure date and consider avoiding crowded public places and high-risk settings such as daycare centers,” said Clay Van Houten, Epidemiologist with WDH. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The MMR vaccine provides safe, highly effective, and long-lasting protection against measles infection. WDH recommends that all Wyoming residents ensure that they and their children are up-to-date on MMR vaccines.

Babies who are too young to get vaccinated, pregnant women who are not immune, and people with weak immune systems are more likely to have serious problems if they get measles. WDH recommends that people in these groups who believe they may have been exposed to measles contact their healthcare providers. If you have been exposed, doctors may recommend treatment to help prevent illness.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body. People who get sick with these symptoms should call their healthcare provider for guidance. Calling ahead in non-emergency situations helps prevent additional exposures. If you have symptoms of measles, stay home and avoid contact with others unless you are getting healthcare. Avoiding contact with babies, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems is especially important.

WDH posts measles case counts and exposure locations on its website: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/measles/.

For more information:

Monique McBride, Chief Policy & Communications Officer, monique.mcbride@wyo.gov