Paralympic Medalist Isaac Jean-Paul Delivers TEDxBeverlyGrove Talk on the 'Kindness Ceiling'

World-record-setting high jumper and two-time Paralympic medalist

World-record-setting high jumper and two-time Paralympic medalist challenges the difference between support and structure

We don't handicap people. We handicap environments.” — Jean-Paul told the TEDxBeverlyGrove audience

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isaac Jean-Paul , a two-time Paralympic medalist and world-record-setting high jumper, delivered a TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 talk introducing a concept he calls the Kindness Ceiling, a pattern he argues quietly limits potential in sport, education, family, and leadership.Jean-Paul, who was diagnosed at age two with X-linked juvenile retinoschisis and is legally blind, spoke under the TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 theme "Reimagining the Possible." His talk argued that well-intentioned support, when offered without structure, standards, or accountability, can lower expectations rather than expand what becomes possible."We don't handicap people," Jean-Paul told the TEDxBeverlyGrove audience. "We handicap environments."Jean-Paul drew on his own athletic career, childhood, and experience coaching adaptive athletes to illustrate how lowered expectations often arrive disguised as care. He described the difference between environments that quietly excuse underperformance and those that build pathways toward genuine achievement.The Kindness Ceiling, Jean-Paul argued, is not kindness itself. It is kindness without enough structure to sustain excellence.Jean-Paul is a two-time Paralympic medalist, earning bronze in Men's Long Jump T13 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and silver in Men's Long Jump T13 at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. He also won gold in Men's High Jump T13 at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships, where he set a T13 high-jump world record. He competes in the T13 classification for visually impaired athletes and is currently training to become the first Paralympian to win Olympic gold at the LA 2028 Olympic Games.Beyond athletics, Jean-Paul is the author of several children's books, including Mya's Marvelous Day at the Games, Mya's Black Girl Magic, Understanding Disabilities with Mya, and The Guardians of Orisha. He is also a screenwriter and filmmaker developing the animated feature WINGS, inspired by his lived experience of learning to see beyond sight. Through his work with Ready Set Gold, Olympic Inspire, and Inclusion Matters, he continues to work with young people nationwide on identity, resilience, and imagination.Jean-Paul's talk was part of the TEDxBeverlyGrove 2026 speaker series and will be released online in the coming months.About TEDxBeverlyGroveTEDxBeverlyGrove is an independently organized TED event devoted to ideas that transform culture, leadership, and human potential. The 2026 theme, "Reimagining the Possible," invited leaders across disciplines to rethink how we navigate uncertainty, rebuild from loss, and discover what becomes possible when endurance replaces inspiration.About Isaac Jean-PaulIsaac Jean-Paul is a two-time Paralympic medalist, winning bronze in Men's Long Jump T13 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and silver in Men's Long Jump T13 at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. He is also a 2017 World Para Athletics Champion in Men's High Jump T13, setting a T13 high-jump world record on his way to gold. Diagnosed at age two with X-linked juvenile retinoschisis, Isaac is legally blind yet has built an elite career in international athletics, competing in the T13 classification for visually impaired athletes. He is an NCAA Division II national champion, All-American, and is currently training to become the first Paralympian to win Olympic gold at the LA 2028 Olympic Games.Beyond sport, Isaac is an author of several children's books, including Mya's Marvelous Day at the Games, Mya's Black Girl Magic, Understanding Disabilities with Mya, and The Guardians of Orisha. He is also a screenwriter and filmmaker developing projects including the animated feature WINGS, inspired by his lived experience of learning to see beyond sight. Through his community work with Ready Set Gold, Olympic Inspire, and Inclusion Matters, Isaac empowers young people nationwide to embrace identity, resilience, and imagination, proving that true vision is shaped not by sight, but by belief.Marvin V. Acuna is a TEDx Organizer and Producer. In that role, he curates speakers, ideas, and the architecture of a high-trust live stage. Separate from his work as a TEDx producer, Acuna advises leaders, founders, attorneys, and public figures as a speaking coach and talk architect. He helps clients uncover the idea inside their story, sharpen their message, and deliver it with clarity, authority, and impact. He also serves as Head of Business Strategy for The Lawyers Roundtable and is the founder of MoBal Systems.About TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons, TED-Ed, and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through The Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze billions of dollars in funding for projects that support bold solutions to the world’s most urgent challenges. TED also leads initiatives including Countdown, focused on climate solutions, and TED Democracy, focused on realistic pathways toward a more vibrant and equitable future. Follow TED on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

Isaac Jean-Paul|Gold Men’s High Jump T13|Final | London 2017 World Para Athletics Championships

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