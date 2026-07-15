Mi-Tyme Turns Up The Summer Heat with New Single 'About U Vibe' Out July 24th

Single Cover for "About U Vibe"

The group's latest offering blends melodies, feel-good energy, & Grammy Award-winning production into a track that celebrates connection, joy, & summer vibes.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mi-Tyme is set to release their new single, “ About U Vibe ,” on July 24th. The vibrant, up-beat track brings a fresh summer jam filled with energy and excitement. Capturing that feeling you get when connecting with someone special, "About U Vibe" blends melodies with a drum-driven rhythm that radiates positive energy from the very first note. Warm, vibrant, and uplifting, it invites listeners to turn up the volume, join the chorus, move with the rhythm, and embrace the vibe.Stream or Add “About U Vibe” Here: https://hypeddit.com/0vyghr The track follows their earlier 2026 release, the R&B ballad “ Make It Last ,” and marks the second single leading up to their forthcoming album. “About U Vibe” is written by all three members of the group and produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Lamar “LAX” Alexander, alongside Mi-Tyme’s own Kenneth “Musicman” Sparks.Mi-Tyme is a Chicago/Los Angeles based contemporary R&B trio composed of Leon Cunningham "L" , Gregory Brown "G” and Kenneth Sparks "K-Sparks" . Drawing influence from legendary acts such as Babyface, New Edition, 112, Jagged Edge, H-Town, Dru Hill, and Jodeci, Mi-Tyme is rooted in rich harmonies, emotional honesty, and timeless songwriting.Greg "G" Brown began singing in church as a child in Chicago, where gospel, R&B, and blues laid the foundation for his musical journey. Influenced by artists such as The Isley Brothers, Public Announcement, Brian McKnight, and D'Angelo, Greg has cultivated a signature style that blends heartfelt songwriting with the smooth sophistication of contemporary R&B.Leon "L" Cunningham discovered his passion for music at an early age in Chicago, where he was inspired by his family's involvement in an R&B group. Surrounded by music throughout his childhood, he developed his talents as a vocalist, songwriter, and performer. Drawing influence from legendary artists including Prince, Michael Jackson, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Bobby Brown, and Jackie Wilson, Leon brings a commanding stage presence and a sound rooted in the timeless traditions of R&B and soul.Kenneth "K" Sparks began his musical journey in the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio, where he first mastered the saxophone before expanding into songwriting, production, and vocals. A music minor from The Ohio State University, Kenneth combines influences from R&B, gospel, jazz, and classical music to create a distinctive musical perspective. His artistry has been shaped by acclaimed artists and producers including Babyface, Teddy Riley, Keith Sweat, and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis.Kenneth connected with Leon and Greg in 2007 during the MySpace era, where their shared the love of R&B quickly evolved into a lasting brotherhood. The trio spent several years performing throughout the Greater Chicago area, refining their sound and developing the signature chemistry that defines Mi-Tyme. Inspired by legendary acts including Babyface, New Edition, 112, Jagged Edge, H-Town, Dru Hill, Public Announcement, and Jodeci, Mi-Tyme blends rich harmonies, heartfelt storytelling, and timeless R&B influences into a sound that honors the genre while remaining authentic to their own artistic identity.Following a decade-long hiatus, the group is making its return, ready to reconnect with longtime supporters and introduce a new generation of listeners to their music. Combining smooth melodies with contemporary production, the group creates music that delves into love, vulnerability, and real-life relationships with honesty and depth. Mi-Tyme blends the essence of classic R&B with a modern edge. Driven by strong chemistry and genuine emotion, L, G, and K craft music that resonates and endures over time.Stay tuned for Mi-Tyme’s upcoming performances and releases!For more information:Official Website www.mitymemusic.com Social Media https://www.instagram.com/mitymemusic/ Contact E-mail for Press Inquiries Contact@mitymemusic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.